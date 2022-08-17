“It just felt right, we both vibed” – When Simone Biles opened up about her first meeting with fiancé Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. With seven Olympic medals to show, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history. Despite her being inactive from the sport for over a year, Biles is often in the news.

Most recently, Biles made headlines as she announced her engagement. The decorated gymnast got engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens earlier this year. The decorated athlete got her diamond ring on Valentine’s Day. While this was big news, it wasn’t a surprise as the duo have been open about their relationship ever since its inception.

Simone Biles got into a relationship with Owens in 2020. The gymnast made their relationship status public by posting pictures of themselves together while wishing Owens on his birthday (July 22).

Following this, as the duo openly talked about it on multiple occasions, Biles even admitted that she was the first one to make a move.

Speaking about her relationship in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Biles said:

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute’, so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Later, in an interview with Access, Biles further revealed that she ‘vibed’ with Owens during their first ever meeting.

“When I first met him, we had a game night and a glass of wine. It just felt right, we both vibed and we both understood each other. It was just really nice.. And his dog, as soon as I walked in, he just peed everywhere, he doesn’t do that. I think even his dog knew too, he was so excited when he met me.”

In the same interview, Biles also added that the duo found comfort in each other during the pandemic.

“It was how well we knew and understood to set aside athletics and be vulnerable with each other as humans. But also, the pandemic gave us the option to do so because we were embedded to our crafts. I think we just saw each other for who we were.”

Before dating Owens, Simone Biles was in a long-term relationship with former gymnast Stacey Ervin Junior. Biles once revealed that she called it quits with him, after a three-year relationship, back in March 2020. The gymnast said that she took the decision as it “was for the best.”

When is Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens getting married?

It is pertinent to note that Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first began talking in March 2020. The duo began their conversation on Instagram. After dating for months, the duo moved in together.

Having been in a relationship for over two years, Owens knelt down on one knee on February 14 and asked for Biles’ hand in marriage. The duo also shared a video of the proposal and the celebration on social media.

The couple are all set to marry in 2023, although they haven’t announced a final date for the wedding. Fans of both the athletes are eagerly waiting for the big news. However, the duo constantly keeps updating their fans with all the news from their lives on Instagram, the very platform that brought them together.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat