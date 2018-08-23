Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gymnastics chief expects 1,000 calls to new abuse hotline

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
10   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:27 IST

Jakarta, Aug 23 (AFP) More than 1,000 victims of sexual abuse in gymnastics are expected to call a new, global abuse helpline in its first year of operations, the sport's president told AFP.

Morinari Watanabe was speaking at the Asian Games after Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, was handed a life sentence in January for sexually assaulting women and girls.

Nassar, 55, was accused by some 265 women of sexually abusing them over more than two decades. His conviction led to profound questions for gymnastics about how the abuse went undetected for so many years.

In the wake of the scandal, Watanabe outlined plans to establish a call centre that "an athlete or parent can call" from anywhere in the world.

"I think that in the first year more than 1,000 will call to report sexual harassment," said Watanabe, who heads the international gymnastics federation (FIG).

But he said the helpline would also act as a deterrent to potential abusers, and that he expected the number of callers to shrink as time goes by.

"I hope that the next year (the number) is half and the next year half again," he added.

In the months since Nassar's conviction, other abuse scandals have emerged.

In May a former coach of Brazil's national squad was fired by his gymnastics club after Brazilian TV reported he had sexually abused boys, presenting testimony from more than 40 victims.

Watanabe said changing the culture within gymnastics was key, explaining that coaches and other support staff often had too much power over the gymnasts and their families.

"Coaches must communicate with parents," he added.

The helpline is part of the FIG's plan to create a Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, made up of a safeguarding section, a disciplinary section and a compliance section.

The idea will be put to a vote of the body's national member federations at the next congress, to be held in Baku in December

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Aly Raisman calls out USA Gymnastics once again
RELATED STORY
USA Gymnastics helped cover for Larry Nassar
RELATED STORY
John Engler responds to calls for his resignation from...
RELATED STORY
Finding out USA Gymnastics twisted the truth has become a...
RELATED STORY
USA Gymnastics release official who knew about Larry...
RELATED STORY
The critics of Larry Nassar's victims were wrong from the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 things you need to know about the Larry Nassar...
RELATED STORY
Kyla Ross reveals sexual assault by Larry Nassar
RELATED STORY
Madison Kocian reveals sexual assault by Larry Nassar
RELATED STORY
2020 Summer Olympics: USA Women's Gymnastics team lineup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us