“He would get super close to me” – Simone Biles on dancing with Sasha Farber on DWTS

Simone Biles is probably the greatest American gymnast ever with seven Olympic medals. She has performed alongside various other gymnasts and dancers around the world. One of them is Sasha Farber.

In 2017, Biles and her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Farber attended The Ellen Show. When asked whether she was nervous about dancing with a boy for the first time ever, she said:

"I was very nervous and it's very personal and all up in the your face and he would get super close to me every time."

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber share their experience dancing together

At the start of the show, Farber was asked how nervous he was after learning that Simone Biles was his partner. He said:

"I mean yeah! Watching her on my screen in the Olympics, and literally we had a fake interview that, right enough, that sitting down, and all up here is like, 'Hi, and I turned around, and I was like what the F...' Simone Biles just walked into my living room. I mean she [is] a true inspiration. I have watched her, pretty much her whole career and now, that I get to dance with her, it's like else world."

Sasha Farber also discussed their first dance and how he got ready for the amazing Simone Biles.

Later, Biles was asked if she was nervous. Being 20 years old at the time, and never having been to school, having never had a boyfriend, it must have been tough for her to dance with Sasha Farber. She agreed that it was.

Foxtrot, Tango, and Rumba were just a few of the traditional dance forms they showcased throughout their nine-week spell as a duet, along with freestyle and modern. Simone and Sasha came in fourth place.

What Simone Biles is doing right now?

Biles is hoping to unwind after a great spell of success in which she won a total of 32 medals at the Olympics and World Championships.

Biles is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens and currently resides in Houston, Texas. This is probably because her fiancé is a player with the Houston Texans. According to reports, she bought the house in 2019.

Simone Biles intends to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, although it is unclear if she will be competing or just watching. She is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast with seven overall medals.

Who is Sasha Farber?

Sasha Farber is an Australian-American professional dancer best known for his performances on Dancing with the Stars as a pro and troupe member.

Farber migrated to Australia in 1986 despite being born in Belarus in the Soviet Union. His relatives are Jews. He started dancing when he was 13. Farber has also won the Australian Youth Latin Championships twice and represented Australia at the World Latin Championships.

He also participated in the Australian Dancing with the Stars' second season and the closing ceremony of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Poll : 0 votes