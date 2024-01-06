Simone Biles has etched her name in gymnastic history with her continued success in almost all the competitions she has stepped into. But all has not been a smooth sail for the American.

Biles withdrew from multiple events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to prioritize her mental health. She stepped down from competing in the team, all-around, uneven bars, floor exercise, and vault after experiencing 'twisties,' a phenomenon where a gymnast's body does not sync with their mind to execute elements while in the air.

Undeterred by the setback, she showed resilience and spoke about the importance of prioritizing mental health. During an interview on NBC's Today Show on October 21, 2021, Biles stated that she was terrified of performing gymnastics elements but hadn't eliminated the option of competing in elite competitions given her love for the sport.

"I’m still scared to do gymnastics," she had expressed. "We go through our own things. It’s hard. With the twisting… it will come back."

"I'm grateful that it wasn't somebody else and it was me because I know I'm strong enough and I can get back on my feet and I'm going to be OK with the right help."

"To do something I’ve done for forever and not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is crazy because I love the sport so much. I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through. For so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through, put on a front, I’m proud of myself."

Three summers before the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old affirmed her potential as a promising gymnast by clinching four gold medals at the 2016 Games in Brazil. She dominated the team, individual all-around, vault, and floor exercise. Further, she also secured a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

A look at Simone Biles' performances after her return to elite gymnastics

Simone Biles during the medal ceremony for the Women's All-Around at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

After a two-year hiatus, Simone Biles returned to elite gymnastics and proved her gymnastics prowess. She competed at the 2023 U.S. Classic in August.

The 26-year-old dominated the individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise event and secured a bronze medal in the uneven bars. She earned her spot to compete at the 2023 National Championships, where she broke the 90-year-old record held by Alfred Jochim by winning her eighth title.

Simone Biles competed in her first international gymnastics competition after the break at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp. Continuing to show her legacy, she won four gold and one silver medal. During the championships, the legendary gymnast landed a successful Yurchenko Double Pike, getting it named after her.