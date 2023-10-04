What skills in gymnastics are named after Simone Biles? All you need to know about the most recent addition to the list during World Championships

Simone Biles achieved yet another remarkable feat by securing a fifth element to be named after her at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. She now has one move on the balance beam, two on the floor exercise, and two on the vault, named after her.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist competed in her first international competition in August this year after a two-year break since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles saw the Yurchenko double pike getting named after her. She is the only female gymnast to have performed the Yurchenko double pike on vault successfully and hence was it named after her as Biles II.

The other element named after her on the vault is the Yurchenko half-on with two twists, which she landed during the 2018 World Championship qualifications.

The 26-year-old has two elements named after her on the floor exercise. In her first World Championships in 2013 in Antwerp, Biles successfully executed the double layout with a half twist and got it named after herself.

In the same year, she began training for the triple-twisting double backflip, which she successfully demonstrated during the 2019 World Championships. At the same event, Biles successfully dismounted the double twisting double backflip on the balance beam, before the skill was named after her.

"I was not expecting that at all" - Simone Biles revisits her first World Championships in 2013

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the 2013 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Simone Biles competed in her first World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in 2013 in Antwerp, Belgium.

During the championships, the American secured two gold medals in all-around and floor exercises, one silver medal in vault, and one bronze medal in balance beam. At the 2013 World Championships, she became the first American to qualify for all four final events and the All-Around finals since Shannon Miller in 1991.

In a recent interview with Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael, Biles reminisced about her first World Championships, saying that the results were unexpected.

"I feel like not much has changed. That's crazy. I was not expecting that at all," she added. "I didn't know how I would rank and Kyla, she was like my biggest idol at that time and my mentor and I was just kind of following her, and then whenever I saw the score I said... 'I won'. I was like 'that can't be right'." (via antwerpgymnastics2023.com)