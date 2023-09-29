Simone Biles has landed in Antwerp, Belgium, to compete at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, to be held from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

The American gymnast was seen performing her routines at the women's podium training ahead of the competition. A sight of Biles performing on the uneven bars, floor exercise, and balance beam was captured.

During the women's podium training, Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike vault effortlessly. The Yurchenko double pike, which is the most challenging gymnastic element, was executed by Biles not once, but twice in the training session without any flaws.

The 26-year-old has submitted the Yurchenko double pike to be named after her in the world championships, given she is the only female athlete to have successfully carried off the element for the first time in 2021 at the GK U.S. Classic without any flaws.

If she executes the Yurchenko double pike without falling in the championships, the most challenging element will be named after her as Biles II. After making her debut in the world championships at Antwerp's Sportpaleis, she has returned to the same venue for the first time since 2013.

In 2013, as a young 16-year-old gymnast she won two gold medals in the floor exercise and all-around events, a silver in vault, and a bronze in balance beam.

"I didn't know if I was ever gonna be able to compete again" - Simone Biles on how difficult it was to make a comeback after two years

Simone Biles along with her coaches Landi Laurent and Cecile Landi during the podium training at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Simone Biles withdrew from the finals of the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

Simone Biles lost the confidence of performing gymnastics elements. She would come to the gym and perform very few elements including a double-double, or a triple-double. In an interview with Olympics, she expressed what went through her mind during this period.

"I didn't know if I was ever gonna be able to compete again cause there were multiple times this year, where I was in the gym and I was like, you know what I'm actually terrified of this," Biles said.

Over time, Biles got over her fears and built confidence in her moves only to make a comeback at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic to re-establish her dominance.