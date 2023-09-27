"I can't wait to watch you back out there" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to the 26-year-old reaching Belgium for World Championships

Simone Biles is all set to compete at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and her husband Jonathan Owens couldn't stop gushing over her.

Biles will compete in the 2023 World Championships scheduled to be held at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, from September 30 to October 8, 2023. Biles and Owens have always shown their support towards each other and have never hesitated to express it openly.

Right from Biles flying from Houston, to watch her husband play in the NFL in Wisconsin, to Owens expressing his support for her multiple times, including cheering Biles at her first competition after the two-year break, the couple have showcased their support for each other.

Biles took to social media to announce her touch-down in Belgium, and Owens couldn't stop himself from commenting on her post.

"Touch down in Belgium," Biles wrote. "Ready to do some cartwheels or something," she added.

To which Owens reacted,

"I can't wait to watch you back out there."

Biles will be returning to Antwerp for the first time after competing in the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships where she achieved an incredible feat. Biles, a 16-year-old teen back then, won two gold medals in all-around and floor exercise. Additionally, she also won a bronze in the balance beam event.

Simone Biles' mother built the World Champions Centre

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, California

Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, established the World Champions Centre (WCC), a gymnastics facility in Spring, Texas, in March 2014.

The plan to build the WCC developed after Biles won two medals at the 2013 World Championships and when her coach, Aimee Boorman, wished to leave Bannon Gymnastix, where Biles had trained for a major part of her life.

Nellie sold the 14 nursing homes that she owned and started looking for a place along with her husband, Ronald Biles. The facility is huge compared to any other gyms around and measures up to 52,000 square feet with 29,000 square feet of training floor.

In a recent interview with the Texas Sports Nation, Nellie expressed their vision behind setting up the facility.

“They’re not going to all be Simones,” Nellie Biles said. “No, they’re not all going to go to the Olympics. But give everybody an opportunity to see where the chips fall. And right now, I think we’re doing a great job,” she added.

In addition to Biles, Jordan Chiles, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson, and Tiana Sumanasekera also train at the facility.