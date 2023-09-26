World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023: Detailed Schedule

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which serves as the qualifier for all the events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is scheduled to be held at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Having hosted the first-ever World Championships in 1903 and then again in 2013, Antwerp will organize the Championships for the third time from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

The highest-ranked athletes, including six for men and four for women, will secure their spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nine teams in both men's and women's events will secure the quota for Paris.

This will exclude the men's teams from China, Japan, and Great Britain; as well as the women's teams from the USA, Great Britain, and Canada since these teams secured the spots during the 2022 World Championships in England.

Detailed schedule of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships:

Jade Carey of United States at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Nine

The detailed schedule along with the start time for each event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is given below.

September 30, 2023 - Men’s Qualifications Day 1

10:00 - 11:50 Subdivision 1

(Turkey, AA3, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Brazil, AA8)

12:15 - 14:05 Subdivision 2

(AS1, Israel, Japan, Ukraine, Belgium, AS2)

16:00 - 17:50 Subdivision 3

(Australia, United States, AA6, AA5, Uzbekistan, Romania)

18:15 - 20:05 Subdivision 4

(Spain, AA4, Netherlands, China, AA10, Germany)

October 1, 2023 - Men’s Qualifications Day 2 & Women’s Qualifications Day 1

Men's Qualifications:

10:00 - 11:50 Subdivision 5

(Egypt, Canada, AA9, Colombia, Switzerland, AA7)

12:15 - 14:05 Subdivision 6

(Italy, Korea, France, AA1, AA2, Hungary)

Women's Qualifications :

16:00 - 17:20 Subdivision 1

(Italy, Netherlands, AS2, AS1)

17:45 - 19:05 Subdivision 2

(Chinese Taipei, United States, AA4, AA7)

19:30 - 20:50 Subdivision 3

(AA2, Great Britain, Korea, South Africa)

October 2, 2023 - Women’s Qualifications Day 2

10:00 - 11:20 Subdivision 4

(AA1, Spain, Belgium, Romania)

11:30 - 12:50 Subdivision 5

(Mexico, AA9, Sweden, AA3)

13:00 - 14:20 Subdivision 6

(AA6, Australia, Brazil, AA12)

16:15 - 17:35 Subdivision 7

(AA10, Austria, AA5, Canada)

17:45 - 19:05 Subdivision 8

(Germany, Hungary, Finland, AA13)

19:45 - 21:05 Subdivision 9

(Japan, Czechia, Argentina, AA8)

21:15 - 22:35 Subdivision 10

(France, AA14, AA11, China)

October 3, 2023

Men's team final: 19:30 - 22:45

October 4, 2023

Women's team final: 19:30 - 22:05

October 5, 2023

Men's individual all-around final: 19:30 - 22:40

October 6, 2023

Women's individual all-around final: 19:30 - 22:00

October 7, 2023

Finals day 1: 14:00 - 18:00

Day 1 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:

Men's Floor exercise

Men's Pommel horse

Men's Still rings

Women's Vault

Women's Uneven Bars

October 8, 2023

Finals day 2: 14:00 - 18:00

Day 2 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:

Men's Vault

Men's Parallel Bars

Men's Horizontal Bar

Women's Balance Beam

Floor exercise

Abbreviations:

AA – All-Around Group

AS – Apparatus Special Group

All the above events are according to the local time.

The list of athletes representing the USA women's team in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships can be found here.