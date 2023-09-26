World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023: Detailed Schedule

The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which serves as the qualifier for all the events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is scheduled to be held at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.
Having hosted the first-ever World Championships in 1903 and then again in 2013, Antwerp will organize the Championships for the third time from September 30 to October 8, 2023.
The highest-ranked athletes, including six for men and four for women, will secure their spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nine teams in both men's and women's events will secure the quota for Paris.
This will exclude the men's teams from China, Japan, and Great Britain; as well as the women's teams from the USA, Great Britain, and Canada since these teams secured the spots during the 2022 World Championships in England.
Detailed schedule of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships:
The detailed schedule along with the start time for each event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is given below.
September 30, 2023 - Men’s Qualifications Day 1
- 10:00 - 11:50 Subdivision 1
(Turkey, AA3, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Brazil, AA8)
- 12:15 - 14:05 Subdivision 2
(AS1, Israel, Japan, Ukraine, Belgium, AS2)
- 16:00 - 17:50 Subdivision 3
(Australia, United States, AA6, AA5, Uzbekistan, Romania)
- 18:15 - 20:05 Subdivision 4
(Spain, AA4, Netherlands, China, AA10, Germany)
October 1, 2023 - Men’s Qualifications Day 2 & Women’s Qualifications Day 1
Men's Qualifications:
- 10:00 - 11:50 Subdivision 5
(Egypt, Canada, AA9, Colombia, Switzerland, AA7)
- 12:15 - 14:05 Subdivision 6
(Italy, Korea, France, AA1, AA2, Hungary)
Women's Qualifications:
- 16:00 - 17:20 Subdivision 1
(Italy, Netherlands, AS2, AS1)
- 17:45 - 19:05 Subdivision 2
(Chinese Taipei, United States, AA4, AA7)
- 19:30 - 20:50 Subdivision 3
(AA2, Great Britain, Korea, South Africa)
October 2, 2023 - Women’s Qualifications Day 2
- 10:00 - 11:20 Subdivision 4
(AA1, Spain, Belgium, Romania)
- 11:30 - 12:50 Subdivision 5
(Mexico, AA9, Sweden, AA3)
- 13:00 - 14:20 Subdivision 6
(AA6, Australia, Brazil, AA12)
- 16:15 - 17:35 Subdivision 7
(AA10, Austria, AA5, Canada)
- 17:45 - 19:05 Subdivision 8
(Germany, Hungary, Finland, AA13)
- 19:45 - 21:05 Subdivision 9
(Japan, Czechia, Argentina, AA8)
- 21:15 - 22:35 Subdivision 10
(France, AA14, AA11, China)
October 3, 2023
Men's team final: 19:30 - 22:45
October 4, 2023
Women's team final: 19:30 - 22:05
October 5, 2023
Men's individual all-around final: 19:30 - 22:40
October 6, 2023
Women's individual all-around final: 19:30 - 22:00
October 7, 2023
Finals day 1: 14:00 - 18:00
Day 1 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:
- Men's Floor exercise
- Men's Pommel horse
- Men's Still rings
- Women's Vault
- Women's Uneven Bars
October 8, 2023
Finals day 2: 14:00 - 18:00
Day 2 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:
- Men's Vault
- Men's Parallel Bars
- Men's Horizontal Bar
- Women's Balance Beam
- Floor exercise
Abbreviations:
- AA – All-Around Group
- AS – Apparatus Special Group
All the above events are according to the local time.
The list of athletes representing the USA women's team in the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships can be found here.