Is Simone Biles' sister a gymnast?

The family of Simone Biles includes more gymnasts than her alone. Adria, her younger sister, is a successful gymnast as well. She trained with Simone until 2016, at which point she changed her focus.

Adria began playing the sport at a young age, just like her sister. She began gymnastics when she was just nine years old and eventually reached the junior elite level of competition.

Who is Adria Biles

Adria Biles was born on January 27, 1999. She is one of Simone's four biological siblings, the other three being older than the Olympic gold medalist. Prior to being adopted by their grandparents, Ron Jr. and Nellie Biles, when Simone was six and Adria was four, the two spent time together in the foster system. Adria is now a dentist who wants to work in dental hygiene.

Apart from dentistry, Adria Biles also performs for the team during home games at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, as a member of the Houston Astros Shooting Stars dance group.

Adria is a strong supporter of her sister Simone. Adria rushed to Twitter to support her sister Simone after she received unjustified criticism for prioritizing her mental health following her withdrawal from the women's team final of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Adria rushed to Twitter to support her sister, tweeting about mental health criticism.

Simone Biles may have experienced a lot in her life, but she is undoubtedly the luckiest to have a younger sister like Adria Biles, for whom she means her whole world.

Adria Biles participated in a reality show called Claim to Fame. She was the seventh participant to exit the show after Logan guessed her true identity.

Simone Biles' early life

Simone Biles, born on March 14, 1997, is an American gymnast who is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the sport.

Her biological mother, Shanon Biles, failed to look after Simone or her other kids - Adria, Ashley, and Tevin. All four of them were transferred to foster care.

In 2000, Ron Biles, the paternal grandfather of Simone Biles, and his second wife, Nellie Biles, learned that his grandkids were in foster care. They started temporarily caring for Shanon's kids in the northern Houston house.

In 2003, Ron and his second wife Nellie adopted Simone and her younger sister Adria. Simone's two older siblings were adopted by Harriet, Shanon's aunt, and Ron's sister. Simone Biles possesses Belizean citizenship through her adoptive mother and considers Belize to be her second home.

The great gymnast attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County. In 2012, she decided to transition from public to homeschooling, which allowed her to increase her gymnastics training schedule from 20 to 32 hours per week.

She did her secondary education completely at home and received her high school graduation in the middle of 2015.

She won three consecutive global all-around titles from 2013 to 2015 and became the first American gymnast to win four gold medals at the same Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history and is often regarded as the best to have ever lived. She has an amazing 25 World Championship medals to her name. The US President, Joe Biden, presented Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

