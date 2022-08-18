Is Simone Biles's sister on Claim to Fame TV show? All you need to know about Adria Biles

While the achievements of star gymnast Simone Biles are well known all around the world, her younger sister, Adria Biles became a public figure via the TV show, Claim To Fame.

Even though Adria tried to hide her identity by opting to go by 'Louise on the show, she was immediately recognized as she resembles her sister.

Claim to Fame is a TV show hosted by the Jonas duo, Kevin and Frankie. The first episode of the show aired on July 11, 2022. The official description of the show states the following:

"Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination."

All you need to know about Adria Biles, Simone's little sister

Adria Biles is still a contestant on the Claim to Fame TV show, which will air its final episode on August 29, 2022. As per the latest episode, 'Poker The Face', she won the challenge and is safe for the week.

Over six episodes, Biles has won thrice while guessing the identity of a fellow contestant correctly. The remaining two episodes, 'Spot the Difference' and 'The Puppies Are Off the Leash' are yet to be aired.

Like her sister, Adria Biles also learned gymnastics when she was just nine and even took part at the junior elite level along with Simone until 2016. She gradually left gymnastics and became a dancer.

Adria is part of the Houston Astros Shooting Stars dance crew and represents the team at the home games hosted at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The two sisters had spent time in foster care before they were adopted by their grandparents, Ron and Nellie, and are very close. They also have two other older siblings, Ron Jr. and Ashley Biles Thomas.

Adria Biles @adria_biles y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW

When Simone Biles courted controversially withdrew from some of the events at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in 2021 in Tokyo, her sister was one of the many who came out in support of the gymnast. Adria emphasized how people were being inconsiderate about her sister’s mental health.

Adria has also been mistaken for Simone multiple times. The picture posted above by the professional gymnast on her Instagram is testimony to how much the two sisters resemble each other.

In an interview with ESPN, the Claim to Fame star also talked about her sister’s popularity and how people have approached her for a photograph thinking she was the Olympian. Adria Biles said:

“It’s been funny to watch her go from normal Simone to famous Simone. Even in Brazil, people came up to me every day thinking I was her. They’d ask for autographs and take pictures. And many times they didn’t speak English so I couldn’t explain that I wasn’t her. They’d just say, ‘Simone! Simone!’ And finally, I decided it was easier to just let them take a picture.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar