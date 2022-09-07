"It has nothing to do with me” – Here’s what Simone Biles said about her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles arrived at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a favorite. Arguably the world's best gymnast, Biles came in to better her already glorious medal tally. However, she ended up shocking the world by withdrawing from the women's gymnastics team final citing mental health problems.

Biles became the highlight of the Olympics as her decision to bow out of the Olympics final made headlines. While many lauded the athlete for putting her mental health first, she also faced backlash for the same.

Despite quitting, Simone Biles ended up winning a silver medal as her team took second place in the gymnastics final. Biles along with her teammates - Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum - were awarded a medal.

However, the athlete later came out to state that she wasn’t ‘deserving’ of the medal as she didn’t work for it. Biles said that the medal belonged to her teammates and it had nothing to do with her.

The gymnast was speaking at a press conference after the final when she stated that her teammates had won silver and not her. She stated that she 'didn’t do her job' and it was unfair to claim the medal. Simone Biles said:

“I didn't do my job. They came out and they stepped up, and they did what they needed to do and more — especially last minute. Suni [Lee] didn't even get to warm up her floor passes until the 30-second touch. So this medal is all of them and the coaches — and it has nothing to do with me because they did it without me.”

However, Simone Biles’ teammates were supportive of the athlete. Following the final, Jordan Chiles came forward to state that Biles deserved the medal despite bowing out of the final.

Chiles applauded her teammate for choosing her mental health over the sport. She went on to state that the team was thankful for Biles’ commitment and lent moral support to her friend.

Speaking about Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the final, Chiles said:

"This medal is definitely for (Biles). If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be here where we are right now. We wouldn't be a silver medalist because of who she is as a person… Kudos to you girl. This is all for you."

Simone Biles remembered thanking her teammates as well. Speaking at the press conference, Biles said that she was happy to have worked with the team ahead of the Olympics.

Simone Biles on a possible return to the 2024 Olympics

Biles has remained silent about her future in the sport. However, she continues to remain an active player by giving regular drug tests as per the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy. Biles even pondered the idea of a possible return at the Paris Olympics and said that it was a possibility.

The gymnast was speaking to Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst in November 2021 when she hinted at returning to the Olympics. The Gold Over America star said that she does think about the idea from time to time and revealed that she could hang up her boots on a high at the event.

