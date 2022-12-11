"It was really courageous of her" - When Naomi Osaka extended her support to Simone Biles

Simone Biles has been one of the best gymnasts of the past decade and during this period, she has made herself the most decorated gymnast in history. The Ohio-born Olympian hasn't competed in competitive gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons.

Naomi Osaka, the four-time grand slam singles champion, appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Osaka discussed her new children's book 'The Way Champs Play', her skincare line, and Simone Biles. On December 7, 2022, the video was posted on 'On Her Turf' Twitter account.

During the interaction, the hosts asked Osaka what she thought when Simone Biles stepped away from gymnastics for her own mental health. The Japanese tennis star replied:

"I thought that, in that moment, it was really courageous of her and I also think that you know everyone has different journeys and different paths and it's all unique to us and I think that whatever she does, I am sure we all support her and I know that she has like the great intentions."

The two-time Australian Open winner thinks that along with everyone, she will support whatever Simone Biles does. Osaka claims that the champion gymnast has great intentions. Osaka had herself taken a break from tennis in her career, just like Simone Biles.

During the 2021 French Open, the former US Open champion announced that she would not complete her mandatory media assignments. The tennis star won her first match but did not hold a press conference for which she was fined $15,000. The next day, she announced her withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health reasons.

She later competed in the Tokyo Olympics, Cincinnati Open, and US Open. After her defeat in the third round of the 2021 US Open, Osaka announced that she will be taking a break from the sport for a while. She made her return to competition during the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Simone Biles appreciated Naomi Osaka for speaking about mental health

Biles during the Tokyo Olympics

In 2021, during an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Simone Biles claimed that Naomi Osaka spoke to her after she announced her decision not to compete in her upcoming gymnastics events.

"I was so overwhelmed, so I didn't get the chance to respond, but I had so many people reach out and she was just so sweet."

Biles claimed that she was so overwhelmed hence she didn't get a chance to respond. She termed Osaka as "so sweet." The leading gymnast further continued:

"She is speaking up about mental health, and I think it is really important that athletes put their mental health first. Because at the end of the day, that is what is going to determine how well we go out there and compete in whatever sport that is."

Simone Biles stated that Osaka is speaking about mental health and she feels that it is important for athletes to prioritize their mental health also. The Ohio-born gymnast said at the end of the day, mental health determines the performance of an individual in any sport.

While Osaka has returned to competitive tennis after her hiatus, Biles is yet to return to competitive gymnastics after she announced her break from gymnastics post the Tokyo Olympics.

