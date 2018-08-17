Kyla Ross reveals sexual assault by Larry Nassar

Kyla Ross at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England

Former Olympic gymnast Kyla Ross has revealed that she, too, was sexually assaulted by 55-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar.

Nassar has been accused of sexual assault by more than 330 individuals, many of whom female gymnasts. He sexually assaulted his patients under the guise of medical treatment for more than two decades before he was arrested in December of 2016.

Ross, 21, revealing that Nassar sexually assaulted her means that all five of the gymnasts on the 2012 United States women’s Olympic gymnastics team, also known as the “Fierce Five”, have accused Nassar of sexual assault, as Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber have also done so.

Douglas and Raisman also competed on the 2016 United States women’s Olympic gymnastics team, also known as the "Final Five". Two of the other three other members of that team, Simone Biles and Madison Kocian, have also accused Nassar of sexual assault.

This means that seven of the eight gymnasts who have competed on one or both of the last two United States women's Olympic gymnastics teams have accused Nassar of sexual assault.

Here is what Ross had to say about Nassar's sexual assault, according to Yahoo.

“Just seeing the process through [Jordyn Wieber's] view had helped me find my voice and be confident in myself and realize I was a victim. But we don’t want to be viewed as victims. This is something we have to grow through. Now we’re just trying to find our voice and help.”

Here is what a USA Gymnastics statement about the matter had to say, according to Yahoo.

“USA Gymnastics’ support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison and all the athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences. Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions.”

Ross questioned the sincerity of USA Gymnastics' statement. Here is what she had to say about he matter, according to Yahoo.

“Personally, we both [Madison Kocian and I] have not heard anything, and it’s been saddening to know that a lot of gymnasts have gone through this event and they have not reached out and seen how we’re doing as people, not as just athletes but as individuals who grew up in this sport.”

Ross added the following in regard to not having a voice during the time when she was subjected to Nassar's sexual assault, according to Yahoo.

“Being on the national team for all those years, we were really silenced. We didn’t really have a voice and a say as athletes. And I think that being able to compete at UCLA under the care of Miss Val [UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field] and all our coaches, we realized that as an athlete, we should have a voice. This is our sport and we should enjoy it and not just be there to win medals.”

Ross won a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England as a result of the fact that the United States women’s Olympic gymnastics team dominated the team finals and finished in first place.

Ross competed on the uneven bars and the balance beam in the team finals. She recorded scores of 14.933 and 15.133, respectively, in those two events. She did not compete in any individual events.

In recent months, Nassar has been issued three lengthy prison sentences for his predatory actions. U.S. District Judge Janet Neff sentenced him to 60 years in federal prison on three child pornography charges this past December.

This 60-year federal prison sentence is the one that Nassar is currently serving, and he is doing so at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona, where he was recently physically assaulted within hours of his release into the general population of the prison.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to between 40 and 175 years in state prison on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County, Michigan back in January following a seven-day sentencing hearing. During this sentencing hearing, a total of 169 victim impact statements were delivered in front of Nassar in court.

Of those 169 victim impact statements, 156 were delivered by those who have accused Nassar of sexual assault. The other 13 were delivered on the behalves of those who have done so.

Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Nassar to between an additional 40 and 125 years in state prison on three more sexual assault charges in Eaton County, Michigan back in February following a three-day sentencing hearing during which 65 of the people who have accused Nassar of sexual assault delivered victim impact statements in front of him in court.

The father of three of the girls who have accused Nassar of sexual assault made headlines during this sentence as a result of the fact that he attempted to attack Nassar during it.

Nassar was also charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas back in June stemming from the Károlyi Ranch investigation. This investigation was conducted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers. However, no additional prison time was issued to Nassar as a result of these charges.