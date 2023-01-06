Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is a very popular figure on social media. She has about 2 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on Twitter.

Raisman recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing her baking skills. One of her fans got excited to see her favorite gymnast's new talent. She wrote,

"Love this baing journey you are on!"

Image via Instagram

Fans react to Aly Raisman's baking skills

The six-time Olympic medalist is not just a great artistic gymnast but she seems to be a great baker too. Her recent Instagram post proves it. Fans just loved her baking skills and reacted in an absolutely great way.

One of Raisman's fans was busy writing appreciative words about her great athletic body. He writes,

"Your body is amazing. I have to tell you."

Indeed, her cakes and muffins looked delicious, and her fans thought the same. Some of them even wrote about their favorite bakery item.

"Chocolate wonka bar"

"Looks so yummy."

Via Instagram

One of them appreciated Aly Raisman's baking skills on Twitter too,

"Enough said, your the absolute best at making cupcakes"

Love and appreciation sum up the comments section of Aly Raisman. Just like this one:

"Omgosh that all looks amazing"

"Oh, wow. They look so good!!"

"They look great! Looks like you're having fun baking."

"Hey, those look delicious!"

Via Instagram

'Yum-Yum' comments got spammed throughout Aly Raisman's Twitter comments section:

Aly Raisman's life

Raisman was born to Jewish parents on May 25, 1994. She grew up in Needham, Massachusetts with her three younger siblings. When she was 18 months old, she started gymnastics.

Raisman at London Olympics Day 11 - Gymnastics - Artistic

Aly Raisman competed in two Olympics. First in 2012 London where she won two golds and a bronze medal. Her second Olympic event was in 2016 in Rio. She managed to secure one gold and two silver medals in the event.

She also has four overall medals in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Out of them, two are gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Raisman also has eight Pacific Rim Championships medals, including three gold and five silver medals.

Other than Gymnastics

In the 16th season of Dancing With the Stars, Raisman placed fourth overall with two-time winner Mark Ballas. Throughout the competition, she was credited with the name "Alexandra Raisman."

She also performed with the rest of Fierce Five on the previous season of DWTS, where she joined 2008 Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson and Johnson's partner from that season, Derek Hough, for a freestyle dance.

Aly Raisman testifies to FBI's handling of Larry Nassar Investigation

In the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Raisman and Simone Biles, another member of her Olympic squad, were featured. In support of female emancipation in the wake of the Nassar abuse scandal, Raisman also took part in the 2018 version.

Raisman published her autobiography, Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything, in November 2017.

In the 2019 Charlie's Angels remake movie, which Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed, Raisman had a brief appearance.

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light, a Lifetime television program, supports abuse survivors on September 24, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes