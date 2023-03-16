2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships: Schedule and telecast details explored

The 2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships is to begin this week. On Saturday, March 18, 2023, there are nine conference titles to be won at the 2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships.

The Oklahoma Sooners are the top-ranked team at the moment and will be looking forward to winning their 14th Big 12 title. They have won nine of the last 10 titles.

According to the official website of the Olympics, second-ranked Michigan will be competing for a 27th Big Ten Championships title. Michigan will be entering the 2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships as the defending champion.

Florida, meanwhile, will be the favorite for the title in the Southeastern Conference. The Pac-12 Championships will feature No.4 UCLA, No.5 Utah and No.7 California competing for the title.

2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships - Full Schedule

The complete schedule for March 18, 2023, as revealed on the official website of the Olympics is attached below. All times mentioned in the schedule are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

12pm, Big Ten Championships, session 1, Big Ten Network

12pm, Gym East Championships, session 1

1pm, EAGL Championships, session 1

2pm, MAC Championships

3pm, Pac-12 Championships, session 1, Pac-12 Network

3:30pm, SEC Championships, session 1, SEC Network

4pm, Mountain Pacific Championship

5:30pm, Big Ten Championships, session 2, Big Ten Network

6pm, Gym East Championships, session 2

7pm, Big 12 Championships, ESPN Watch and ESPNU

7pm, EAGL Championships, session 2

8pm, SEC Championships, session 2, SEC Network

8pm, Pac-12 Championships, session 2, Pac-12 Network

8pm, Mountain Rim Championship

2023 Women's NCAA Gymnastics Conference Championships - telecast details

Three of the major conference championships are set to be telecasted live on their respective TV networks. The Big Ten Championships will be telecast on the Big Ten Network. The SEC Championships will be telecast on the SEC Network. The Pac-12 Championships will be telecast on the Pac-12 Network.

The Big 12 Championships will be streamed online on ESPN's platform and ESPNU, according to the official website of the Olympics.

Michigan reach second spot in NCAA rankings after defeating Oklahama

The University of Michigan women's gymnastics team defeated the University of Oklahoma on March 6, 2023. This resulted in Michigan climbing back to second place in the NCAA rankings. The defeat was the first loss of the season for Oklahoma University as they have been the top-ranked team for the entire season.

Michigan were defeated by Oklahoma in their season opener in Las Vegas. The University of Michigan were in fourth place a week earlier before their victory against Oklahoma. The third place in the NCAA rankings for gymnastics is occupied by the University of Florida.

Before facing a defeat at the hands of Michigan, Oklahoma defeated them on March 3, 2023. The other two spots in the top five of the NCAA rankings are occupied by the University of Utah and the University of California at Los Angeles.

Though the University of Utah was in fourth place during the rankings released on March 6, 2023, they have dropped down to fifth spot as the latest rankings were released on March 13, 2023. At the moment, the University of California at Los Angeles is in fourth place.

Poll : 0 votes