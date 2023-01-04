The 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics season begins this week in Las Vegas. The 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships will take place in April. There will be some breathtaking performances from the competing gymnasts at the event.

The Super 16 event this week will feature 16 teams and more than 300 athletes and will start the 2023 women's collegiate season. Some well-known gymnasts such as Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles will be in action at the Super 16.

The inaugural Super 16 event is presented by Ozone inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Super 16 is the largest women's collegiate invitational, marking the beginning of the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Season.

When and where will the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships take place?

The 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships will be held at Dickies Arena. The location of the Dickies Arena is 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107.

The dates for the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships are April 13 and 15 of this year.

Where to buy tickets for the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships?

Initially, we have to visit the official website of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. We will then have to click on the tickets section of the site. When the user clicks 'buy now', the site will redirect you to the Ticketmaster website to book tickets for the tournament at the Dickies Arena.

Broadcast details, Daily Schedule, and more

Broadcast details, a daily schedule, an official game program, and several more information regarding the Gymnastics Championships have not yet been announced.

What to expect at the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships from last year's champion?

The University of Oklahoma is the reigning NCAA Champions. We can expect them to repeat their feat this year. If Oklahoma manage to win the title in April, it will be their fifth NCAA Championship title since 2016.

Champions of the 2022 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships

At this week's Super 16, they will compete against the last two schools to win the NCAA team titles. The University of Michigan won the team title in 2021 and the University of California-Los Angeles won the title in 2018.

Oklahoma will also face Sunisa Lee's Auburn University on 7 January as part of the Super 16 in Las Vegas. Oklahoma have lost Carly Woodard and Karrie Thomas from their victorious 2022 team.

Carly competed on the beam and floor whereas Karrie competed in the bars event. But they have replaced Carly and Karrie in the form of two more elite gymnasts, Faith Torrez and Ava Siegfeldt.

Who were the title winners in 2022?

Oklahoma clinched the title in the team event by scoring a massive 198.2000 points. The University of Florida finished second in the team event with a score of 198.0875.

Out of the five individual events in 2022, three were won by the gymnasts of the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team (representing the University of Florida).

The Gymnasts of the University of Oklahoma after their victory

The individual all-around event was won by Trinity Thomas of the Florida Gators Women's Gymnastics team. She also won individual titles in uneven bars and floor exercise events. Trinity won three medals at the 2018 Pan American Championships.

Jaedyn Rucker of the University of Utah and Sunisa Lee of the University of Auburn emerged victorious in the vault and balance beam event.

