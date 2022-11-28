Rebeca Andrade to Zhang Boheng, here are some gymnasts to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Gymnastics is one of the most exciting sports part of the Olympics. There are three different categories of gymnastics events, including artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline.

Artistic gymnastics has the most number of events under its belt at the Games.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, female gymnasts will compete in team all-around, individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise events under the artistic gymnastics category.

Male gymnasts will be competing in team all-around, individual all-around, floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar events.

During each Olympics, a new and exciting athlete tends to grab the world's attention with their performances. With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than two years away, let's take a look at some of the gymnasts to keep an eye on ahead of the grandest event in sports.

Some of the exciting gymnasts to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

#1 Sunisa Lee

Suni Lee at the Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee won her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also clinched a silver and bronze medal in the team all-around event and the uneven bars event. The 2020 Olympics was her debut games.

Her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics was doubtful until recently as she wasn't sure about competing. But on November 15, she announced that she will begin training at the elite level with an eye on competing in the Olympics.

Suni won three medals out of the four events she participated in. She finished fifth in the balance beam finals. Hence, she might put extra work into the balance beam event. Other than that, she will be eager to increase her Olympic medal tally.

#2 Jade Carey

Jade Carey at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Arizona-born gymnast Jade Carey, is also a medal contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won a gold medal in the floor exercise event with a score of 14.366. Carey was also the third consecutive American gold medalist in the floor exercise event of the Olympics.

She had poor performances in the vault finals and all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics. But since then, Carey has shown tremendous improvement in her performance. She competed in the Paris World Challenge Cup in September and won a gold and silver medal in the vault and balance beam event.

Jade also won a gold medal in the team event and vault event at the 2022 World Championships. Apart from the gold medals, she won a bronze medal in the floor exercise event. Thus, Carey will be eager to clinch some gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

#3 Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles during the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Jordan Chiles of the USA will be another exciting prospect at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chiles won the silver medal in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Initially, Jordan was only set to compete on the floor and vault exercise in the team event, but Simone Biles'drawal opened the door for her. She replaced Biles in the balance beam and uneven bars.

At the recently concluded 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, Chiles won a gold medal and two silver medals. She won the gold medal in the team event followed by silver medals in the vault and floor exercise events.

#4 Leanne Wong

Leanne Wong

Leanne Wong is another artistic gymnast to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She made her senior debut for Team USA in 2019 at the American Cup and subsequently won the title.

On the Olympic trials for the Tokyo Olympics, Leanne finished in eighth place and second place in the all-around and floor exercise event. She was named as an alternate for the USA Olympic team for the 2020 Olympic games.

Wong won a lone gold medal in the team event of the 2022 World Championships. You can expect Leanne to win a medal or two by performing above expectations.

#5 Shilese Jones

Shilese Jones at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Shilese Jones recently won three medals at the 2022 World Championships. She made her senior debut in 2018 at the American classic event. Jones participated in the Worlds Team selection camp in 2018 and her best performance was in the vault event when she finished second behind Simone Biles.

She was not named in the team to compete in the 2018 World Championships. Shilese made her World Championships debut earlier this year in Liverpool. She clinched one gold medal and two silver medals. She won the gold medal in the team event followed by silver medals in all-around and uneven bars events.

Jones will definitely be a medal contender in the team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the team event is one of Team USA's bestevents.

#6 Skye Blakely

Skye Blakely (Image via The Dallas Morning News)

The Texas-born star grabbed everyone's attention when she and her teammates won the team event at the 2022 World Championships. Blakely was part of Team USA at the World Championships which consisted of Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, and Leanne Wong.

After the conclusion of the 2022 World Championships, Blakely signed her National Letter of Intent with the Florida Gators with the intention of deferring enrollment so that she can continue training for the 2024 Olympics.

Blakely will be highly motivated to win a medal at the 2024 Olympics after her gold medal-winning performance at the World Championships.

#7 Rebeca Andrade

Rebecca Andrade

Rebeca Andrade is another exciting prospect set to compete at the 2024 Olympic games. The Brazilian gymnast made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics but was unsuccessful at her debut Olympics.

She competed in the 2020 Olympics and won two medals, which included a gold medal in the vault event and a silver medal in the all-around event. Rebeca was the first Olympic champion in the history of Brazilian artistic gymnastics when she clinched the gold medal in Tokyo.

The Brazilian won a gold and bronze medal in the all-around and floor exercise event at the 2022 World Championships. We can expect a strong performance from Rebeca at the 2024 Olympics if she stays injury-free as the talented gymnast has torn her ACL ligament thrice in her career.

#8 Hashimoto Daiki

Hashimoto Daiki

Hashimoto Daiki is a talented artistic gymnast from Japan. He made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In his very first Olympic games, Daiki won gold medals in the all-around and horizontal bar events followed by a silver medal in the team event.

At the 2022 World Championships, he was victorious in the all-around event. Apart from winning the gold medal in the all-around event, Daiki went on to win silver medals in the team, floor exercise and horizontal bar events.

Daiki is regarded as one of the most talented gymnasts of recent times, hence we can expect him to win more than one gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

#9 Zhang Boheng

Zhang Boheng

Zhang Boheng of China is another competitor we have to keep an eye on at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He hasn't competed in the Olympics yet but has shown immense promise. In this year’s World Championships, Zhang won a gold medal in the team event and a silver medal in the all-around event.

There has been some tough competition going on between Zhang and Daiki. At the 2021 World Championships, Daiki was defeated by Zhang to clinch the gold medal in the all-around event.

Fast forward to this year's World Championships, Daiki won the gold medal and Boheng finished second in the all-around event. Hence, we can expect this intense rivalry to go on for some time, even at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

