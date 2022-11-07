Create

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results and all winners revealed 

2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Six
Jessica Gadirova (Image via Getty)

Action ceased at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 with the women's floor finals in Liverpool on Sunday, November 6. The hosts, Great Britain, ended their campaign in magnificent style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the last and final gold medal at the championships in the floor event.

Artur Davtyan in the men's vault, Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars, and Brody Malone in the men's horizontal bar, were the men's gold medalists on the final day.

In addition, Hazuki Watanabe in the balance beam and Jessica Gadirova in the floor event won the last two events at the championships.

Jessica Gadirova is the FLOOR WORLD CHAMPION 🏆Absolutely incredible! What a routine in front of this sell-out crowd. She becomes Britain’s 5th World Champion 🇬🇧#WGC2022 https://t.co/ITsTEqsfHE

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022 was a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 3 men's (China, Japan, Great Britain) and women's (USA, Great Britain, Canada) teams qualified for the mega event.

The Championship proved to be a fruitful event for the hosts since both their men's and women's teams finished on the podium to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results

Find out the final results of all events at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022.

Women's Category

Women’s Team

  • Gold: USA — 166.564
  • Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
  • Bronze: Canada — 160.563

Women’s All-Around

  • Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899
  • Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399
  • Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199

Balance Beam

  • Gold: Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
  • Silver: Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.566
  • Bronze: Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.533

Women’s Floor Exercise

  • Gold: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
  • Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 13.833
  • Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.733
  • Bronze: Jade Carey (USA) — 13.733

Uneven Bars

  • Gold: Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.966
  • Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.766
  • Bronze: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700

Women’s Vault

  • Gold: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.516
  • Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.350
  • Bronze: Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.166

Men's Category

Unparalleled! 🥇Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan is the 2022 men’s parallel bars WORLD champion! 👏 #RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifier | #WGC2022 https://t.co/WYAbndrwqG

Men’s Team

  • Gold: China — 257.858
  • Silver: Japan — 253.395
  • Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229

Men’s All-Around

  • Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 87.198
  • Silver: Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 86.765
  • Bronze: Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 85.231

Men’s Floor Exercise

  • Gold: Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
  • Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.500
  • Bronze: Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.266

High Bar

  • Gold: Brody Malone (USA) — 14.800
  • Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.700
  • Bronze: Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.466

Parallel Bars

  • Gold: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 16.166
  • Silver: Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.500
  • Bronze: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.366

Pommel Horse

  • Gold: Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.300
  • Silver: Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.866
  • Bronze: Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.733

Still Rings

  • Gold: Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.933
  • Silver: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.866
  • Bronze: Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.733

Men’s Vault

  • Gold: Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 15.050
  • Silver: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.950
  • Bronze: Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.733

USA topped the medal count by finishing the event with an overall count of eight medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze), followed by China with eight medals (3 gold, 2 silver), and Japan ranked third with eight medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). The hosts finished fourth with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

