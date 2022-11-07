World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results and all winners revealed 

Action ceased at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 with the women's floor finals in Liverpool on Sunday, November 6. The hosts, Great Britain, ended their campaign in magnificent style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the last and final gold medal at the championships in the floor event.
Artur Davtyan in the men's vault, Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars, and Brody Malone in the men's horizontal bar, were the men's gold medalists on the final day.
In addition, Hazuki Watanabe in the balance beam and Jessica Gadirova in the floor event won the last two events at the championships.
The World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022 was a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 3 men's (China, Japan, Great Britain) and women's (USA, Great Britain, Canada) teams qualified for the mega event.
The Championship proved to be a fruitful event for the hosts since both their men's and women's teams finished on the podium to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results
Find out the final results of all events at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022.
Women's Category
Women’s Team
- Gold: USA — 166.564
- Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
- Bronze: Canada — 160.563
Women’s All-Around
- Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899
- Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399
- Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199
Balance Beam
- Gold: Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
- Silver: Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.566
- Bronze: Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.533
Women’s Floor Exercise
- Gold: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
- Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 13.833
- Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.733
- Bronze: Jade Carey (USA) — 13.733
Uneven Bars
- Gold: Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.966
- Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.766
- Bronze: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
Women’s Vault
- Gold: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.516
- Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.350
- Bronze: Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.166
Men's Category
Men’s Team
- Gold: China — 257.858
- Silver: Japan — 253.395
- Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229
Men’s All-Around
- Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 87.198
- Silver: Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 86.765
- Bronze: Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 85.231
Men’s Floor Exercise
- Gold: Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
- Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.500
- Bronze: Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.266
High Bar
- Gold: Brody Malone (USA) — 14.800
- Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.700
- Bronze: Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.466
Parallel Bars
- Gold: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 16.166
- Silver: Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.500
- Bronze: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.366
Pommel Horse
- Gold: Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.300
- Silver: Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.866
- Bronze: Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.733
Still Rings
- Gold: Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.933
- Silver: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.866
- Bronze: Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.733
Men’s Vault
- Gold: Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 15.050
- Silver: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.950
- Bronze: Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.733
USA topped the medal count by finishing the event with an overall count of eight medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze), followed by China with eight medals (3 gold, 2 silver), and Japan ranked third with eight medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). The hosts finished fourth with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.