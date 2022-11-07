World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results and all winners revealed 

Action ceased at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 with the women's floor finals in Liverpool on Sunday, November 6. The hosts, Great Britain, ended their campaign in magnificent style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the last and final gold medal at the championships in the floor event.

Artur Davtyan in the men's vault, Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars, and Brody Malone in the men's horizontal bar, were the men's gold medalists on the final day.

In addition, Hazuki Watanabe in the balance beam and Jessica Gadirova in the floor event won the last two events at the championships.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022 was a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 3 men's (China, Japan, Great Britain) and women's (USA, Great Britain, Canada) teams qualified for the mega event.

The Championship proved to be a fruitful event for the hosts since both their men's and women's teams finished on the podium to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Final results

Find out the final results of all events at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022.

Women's Category

Women’s Team

Gold: USA — 166.564

Silver: Great Britain — 163.363

Bronze: Canada — 160.563

Women’s All-Around

Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899

Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399

Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199

Balance Beam

Gold: Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600

Silver: Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.566

Bronze: Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.533

Women’s Floor Exercise

Gold: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200

Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 13.833

Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.733

Bronze: Jade Carey (USA) — 13.733

Uneven Bars

Gold: Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.966

Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.766

Bronze: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700

Women’s Vault

Gold: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.516

Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.350

Bronze: Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.166

Men's Category

Men’s Team

Gold: China — 257.858

Silver: Japan — 253.395

Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229

Men’s All-Around

Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 87.198

Silver: Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 86.765

Bronze: Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 85.231

Men’s Floor Exercise

Gold: Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533

Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.500

Bronze: Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.266

High Bar

Gold: Brody Malone (USA) — 14.800

Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.700

Bronze: Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.466

Parallel Bars

Gold: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 16.166

Silver: Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.500

Bronze: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.366

Pommel Horse

Gold: Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.300

Silver: Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.866

Bronze: Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.733

Still Rings

Gold: Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.933

Silver: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.866

Bronze: Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.733

Men’s Vault

Gold: Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 15.050

Silver: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.950

Bronze: Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.733

USA topped the medal count by finishing the event with an overall count of eight medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze), followed by China with eight medals (3 gold, 2 silver), and Japan ranked third with eight medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). The hosts finished fourth with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

