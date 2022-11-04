World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 7 results, leaderboard, and schedule

The ongoing World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 heads to Day 7 of the event with the men's all-round final on Friday, November 4. The event kicked off on October 29 and will conclude on November 6 in Liverpool, England.

So far, the men's (China, Japan, UK) and women's (USA, UK, Canada) teams have fixated on their Olympic berths, and Rebeca Andrade stole the women's individual all-around title.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 6 results

The sixth day of the World Championships was headlined by the women's individual all-round finals. The podium finishers Rebeca, Shilese Jones, and Jessica Gadirova went on to script history in their own way.

While Rebeca became the first gymnast from Brazil to win a world title, Shilese won silver on her world championship debut, continuing the medal streak for the United States since 2001.

Keeping the hopes of the hosts intact, 18-year-old Jessica won Britain's first individual all-around medal.

Take a look at the top 8 women's individual all-around results.

Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899

Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399

Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199

Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 55.065

Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.732

Jade Carey (USA) — 54.698

Ou Yushan (CHN) — 53.899

Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 53.798

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 7 schedule

With the conclusion of the women's individual final, the event now heads towards the men's final that are scheduled to start at 6.00 pm and will stretch till 9.00 pm today, November 4.

The best male gymnast will be crowned the world title. Strong competition is expected between the current world and Olympic champions, Zhang Boheng and Japan's Daiki Hashimoto, respectively.

Hashimoto will be keen to convert a win this year after Zhang edged him by just two-hundredths of a point to win the title last year.

Meanwhile, home fans will hope for a podium finish from Joe Fraser who helped the British men's team win bronze. Watara Tanigawa and Carlos Yulo will be other players to watch out for with their impressive qualification round performances. Overall, an exciting final lies ahead at the Liverpool Arena.

Below is a list of all 24 gymnasts that have qualified for the men's all-round finals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731 Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665 Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 84.664 Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964 Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766 Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299 Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799 Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631 Casimir Schmidt (NED) — 82.565 Caio Souza (BRA) — 82.564 Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365 Diogo Soares (BRA) — 82.264 Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930 Adem Asil (TUR) — 81.764 Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732 Yumin Abbadini (ITA) — 81.532 Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) — 80.698 Lukas Dauser (GER) — 80.431 Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) — 80.099 Krisztian Balazs (HUN) — 80.065 Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 79.898 Luka Van Den Keybus (BEL) — 79.799 Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798 Lorenzo Casali (ITA) — 79.765

Following the men's individual all-round final, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will head towards the apparatus finals the last two days on Nov 5 and 6 respectively.

Poll : 0 votes