World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 5 schedule, Day 4 results, and more

The ongoing World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 continues in action as it reaches Day 5 of the event on Wednesday. With three more tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, the men's team will look forward to a podium finish and an Olympic berth.

More than 400 gymnasts from around 70 countries gathered to showcase their talent to not only clinch the World Championship title but also book their berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 will serve as an Olympic qualifier event as the top three men's and women's teams will obtain five Olympic quotas and also book their spot in the Olympic team event. The Championships will conclude on November 6 with the Apparatus finals event.

USA Gymnastics @USAGym incredible gymnasts to bring home a th consecutive Team Gold!



Jade, Jordan, Leanne, Lexi, Shilese, Skye, you are World Champions!



#WGC2022 | @WGC2022 incredible gymnasts to bring home ath consecutive Team Gold!Jade, Jordan, Leanne, Lexi, Shilese, Skye, you are World Champions! 6️⃣ incredible gymnasts to bring home a 6️⃣th consecutive Team Gold!Jade, Jordan, Leanne, Lexi, Shilese, Skye, you are World Champions!#WGC2022 | @WGC2022 https://t.co/dhtCARxtxK

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 4 results

With the conclusion of both the men's and women's qualifiers, the fourth day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 featured the women's team final event. The top eight women's teams, including the USA, Great Britain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, China, France, and Canada, looked forward to a podium finish to eventually book an Olympic berth.

Dominating from the start, Team USA, including a mix of Olympians and world champions, clinched their sixth consecutive title at the World Championships. Thereby, the Americans became the first women's team to win six consecutive gold medals. Doing so, they surpassed Romania's record of five consecutive gold medals between 1994 and 2001.

They were followed by the hosts, Great Britain, who matched shoulders with the United States team but eventually fell short of almost three points to settle for silver. This is their second World Championship medal after a bronze in 2015. Meanwhile, Canada won bronze and scripted history by winning its first World Championship medal. Earlier, a fourth-place finish was the closest the country had come to the podium in 2018.

With the conclusion of the women's team final event, take a look at the standings after the finals.

USA 166.564 Great Britain 163.363 Canada 160.563 Brazil 159.661 Italy 159.463 People's Republic of China 157.529 Japan 156.964 France 155.863

The top three teams, the USA, Great Britain, and Canada, each qualify for five quota spots for Paris 2024 in women's artistic gymnastics

World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022: Day 5 Schedule

With the conclusion of the women's team final, Day 5 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 will feature the men's team final event, where the podium finishers will earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will begin at 5:25 pm and will continue till 9 pm.

Tokyo Olympics runner-up, Japan, headlined the qualifiers by taking an almost eight-point lead from the second-ranked team, Great Britain. The top eight teams that have qualified for the men's team finals are:

Japan 260.695 Great Britain 252.793 United States 252.295 China 249.929 Italy 247.661 Spain 245.594 Brazil 245.394 South Korea 244.093

Great Britain and USA finished fourth and fifth respectively at the Tokyo Olympics but haven't reached the World Championships podium since 2014 and 2015. Hence, this year could be their chance to convert a win for their country.

The next two days of the World Artist Gymnastics Championships 2022 will host the women's and men's individual all-round finals, respectively. The last two days of the nine-day event will feature the Apparatus finals on November 5 and 6, respectively.

How to watch Day 5 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022

Fans can watch the World Artistic Championships 2022 on TV through the BBC channel in England and NBC in the United States. If not, live access to most countries is provided on the International Gymnastics Federation YouTube Channel and also on Olympics.com.

Poll : 0 votes