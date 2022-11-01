Create

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 4 schedule, Day 3 results, and more 

By Anushree Dinesh Burad
2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Three
2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Three (Image via Getty)

The ongoing World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England reaches Day 4 of the event on Tuesday, November 1. Gymnasts from over 70 countries will eye the coveted World Championship title and aim to secure their 2024 Paris Olympics berth.

The top three men's and women's teams will obtain five Olympic quotas in Paris and will also book their spot in the team event at the Olympics. The competition commenced on October 29 and will conclude on November 6.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Day 3 results

Day 3 of the championship started the campaigns for the men's individual and team events. Below are the results of the top five in each of the men's qualification events so far:

Individual all-around:

  1. Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) 84.731
  2. Hashimoto (JPN) 84.665
  3. Fraser (GBR) 83.964
  4. Zhang (CHN) 83.766
  5. Hong (USA) 83.299

Team:

  1. Japan 260.695
  2. Great Britain 252.793
  3. USA 252.295
  4. China 249.929
  5. Italy 247.661
  6. Spain — 245.594
  7. Brazil — 245.394
  8. South Korea — 244.093

Floor:

  1. Doi (JPN) 14.766
  2. Karimi (KAZ) 14.733
  3. Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.533
  4. Zhang (CHN) 14.500
  5. Ryu (KOR) 14.466

Pommel Horse:

  1. McClenaghan (IRL) 15.233
  2. Nedoroscik (USA) 15.233
  3. Kurbanov (KAZ) 15.033
  4. De Munck (NED) 14.833
  5. Merdinyan (ARM) 14.700

Rings:

  1. Tulloch (GBR) 14.666
  2. Zou (CHHN) 14.666
  3. You (CHN) 14.633,
  4. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) 14.566
  5. Kamoto (JPN) 14.500

Vault:

  1. Artur Davtyan (ARM) 14.900
  2. Burtanete (ROU) 14.633
  3. Radivilov (UKR) 14.566
  4. Souza (BRA) 14.566
  5. Lee Junho (KOR) 14.450

Parallel Bars:

  1. Zou (CHN) 15.700
  2. Kamoto (JPN) 15.433
  3. Calvo Moreno (COL) 15.166
  4. Fraser (GBR) 15.066
  5. Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.966

Horizontal Bar:

  1. Hashimoto (JPN) 15.100
  2. Sun (CHN) 14.833
  3. Zhang (CHN) 14.733
  4. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) 14.466
  5. Malone (USA) 14.433

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Day 4 schedule

With both the men's and women's qualification events done, Day 4 of the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be headlined by the women's team final event. The top eight women's teams will feature from the qualification.

Despite the absence of its best Olympic all-round gymnasts, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, Team USA is the strongest medal contender at the championships. The top eight teams are listed below:

  1. USA — 167.263
  2. Great Britain — 164.595
  3. Brazil — 163.563
  4. Italy — 162.798
  5. Japan — 164.564
  6. China — 162.064
  7. France — 161.428
  8. Canada — 159.661

All gymnasts will compete for a podium finish as that will guarantee them a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The women's team final will begin at 6:30 pm and will continue till 9 pm.

Following the women's team finals, the men's team finals will be held on November 2, which will be followed by the women's and men's individual all-round finals on November 3 and 4, respectively. The last two days of the competition will feature the Appartus finals.

How to watch Day 4 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

The 2022 World Artistic Championships will be broadcast live on the BBC in England. INBC will broadcast the event in the United States. In addition, Globo will also telecast the event in Brazil.

Meanwhile, fans from most countries can binge-watch the event on the International Gymnastics Federation YouTube Channel and also on Olympics.com.

