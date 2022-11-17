"I have my sights set on Paris 2024" - Gymnast Suni Lee ends college career, announces she's making a run at the Olympics

Suni Lee, one of the most exciting gymnasts from the US, has announced she will be making another run towards Olympic glory. Yesterday, she declared that she will once again be training at the elite level after the end of her sophomore season at Auburn University next spring.

The American artistic gymnast competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and won a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal. When Suni Lee was asked about her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier, she said wasn't sure. However, she has now confirmed that she will start working to reach the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Suni Lee posted a video on all of her social media platforms along with the caption:

"Thank you to my @AuburnU family, you'll forever have a special place in my heart. Let's make this season the best one yet. WAR EAGLE!"

Suni Lee announces her return to elite gymnastics

In the video posted on her social media accounts, the Minnesota-born gymnast said,

"I'm so excited to share that after this season, I'll be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there. I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work."

Suni was extremely excited to share the news of her return to elite gymnastics after the conclusion of the current season. She has set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics and knows what must be done to reach her goal.

Suni Lee during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

At the start of the video, Suni Lee said

"Today, I'm sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a really long time. As an athlete, I've competed at the highest level on the world's biggest stage. I've been fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck."

As an athlete, Suni has competed at the highest level on the world's biggest stage. The ace gymnast said she was fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling when the gold medal was draped around her neck.

"But I don't want it to be just once in a lifetime. Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine and a dream that was in tandem with going to the Olympics. I've learned so much about myself through teamwork and the community during my time here."

She learned a lot about herself during her time at Auburn through teamwork and the community. Suni also disclosed that the current season will be her last competitive season at Auburn University.

Suni Lee during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

She further stated that her focus is to make the current season her best season to date. Suni Lee also wants to be the best teammate she can be for her team at Auburn University. She wants herself and her teammates to reach their maximum potential during her last season at Auburn.

Suni Lee continued,

"Gymnastics is my passion and something that I love so deeply because it pushes me to be the best version of myself every single day. To every little girl whose circumstances have dictated your future but you push beyond them. I see you, I did it and you can do it too because really nothing is impossible."

Lee stated that Gymnastics is her passion and she loves it deeply because it pushes her to be the best version of herself every single day. She also said that every little girl whose future has been controlled by their circumstances has to try harder.

Towards the end of the video, Suni thanked her Auburn family, her teammates, coaches, staff, and supporters. She believes Auburn University will be a special place in her journey and she will always be an Auburn Tiger.

