How much is Suni Lee worth in 2022? Net worth, endorsements, and more

Sunisa Suni Lee, often known as Suni Lee, is an artistic gymnast from the US. She won three Olympic medals during her first-ever games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, clinching one gold, silver, and bronze.

Suni also competed in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where she and her partner Sasha Farber finished in fifth place. Since making her debut at the Hopes Championships in 2015, her career has seen a meteoric rise.

Suni has signed deals with Pearson+, Invisalign, Gatorade, Target, and Amazon. The gold medal-winning gymnast also earned significantly from her participation in Dancing with the Stars. She also appeared in Peacock's 2021 docuseries Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts.

Suni Lee's net worth is expected to be $2 million. She has won several medals and championships, contributing to her wealth. Suni's participation in activities outside of the sport also contributed to her net worth. She earned $75,000 from successful participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

Suni has a huge fan following on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers. She is also active on Twitter with 182K followers. Suni signed a deal with CLIF Bar. Her partnership with the VOICEINSPORT Foundation is an initiative by CLIF.

Suni Lee's journey in the 2020 Olympics

Suni Lee performed well during the qualifying rounds of the team event (gymnastics) during the Tokyo Olympics. She helped Team USA finish second in the qualifying round and qualified for the finals. She was only supposed to compete in uneven bars and balance beam routines in the team finals, but Simone Biles withdrew from the competition, citing mental health concerns.

Suni stepped in to replace Biles in the floor exercise and performed well in all her routines. She scored 15.400 on the uneven bars and was the highest in any of the routines. But Team USA could only win the silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Suni Lee during Women's Team Finals (Gymnastics) of the Tokyo Olympics

In the all-around events qualifying round, Lee finished in third place and qualified for the finals. Suni performed exceptionally well in the finals and clinched her first-ever Olympic gold medal. She earned scores of 14.600, 15.300, 13.833, and 13.700 in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor routines of the all-around event. Lee's final score was 57.433.

She defeated Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova of Brazil and the Russian Olympic Committee on her path to gold. They finished in second and third place, respectively, with scores of 57.298 and 57.199.

In the uneven bar finals, Suni earned a difficulty score of 6.2 and an execution score of 8.300. Her total score was 14.500, which would help her win a bronze medal.

It was her third medal in the Tokyo Olympics. She competed in the fibalance beam event final set but couldn't secure a top-three finish. Suni Lee earned a total score of 13.866 and finished in fifth place. To honor her performance at the Olympics, the mayor and governor of St. Paul and Minnesota declared July 30, 2021, as "Sunisa Lee Day."

