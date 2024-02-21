3 gymnasts who will make their return to the sport at Winter Cup 2024 ft. Gabby Douglas

The highly anticipated 2024 Winter Cup is scheduled to be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, from February 23-25. The competition will serve as the gateway for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota from June 22-26.

The senior women's all-around and other events will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm E.T.

On that note, let us take a look at three gymnasts who will be making a return to the sport at the Winter Cup this year:

#3 Gabby Douglas set to break her nearly 8-year hiatus with Winter Cup 2024 appearance

Gabby Douglas of the United States poses for photographs with her gold medal after the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gabby Douglas will make a return to the sport after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Douglas last competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She bagged a gold medal along with the team "Final Five."

She secured a gold medal with the team at the 2012 Olympics in London. She also became the first African-American female gymnast to clinch an Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around event.

With her sights locked on the upcoming Olympics in Paris, she will compete in beam, floor, and vault events.

#2 Suni Lee to bounce back after recovering from kidney-related issues

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Suni Lee is making a return to the sport after taking a break to recover from a kidney-related issue. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist ended her college gymnastics career with Auburn Tigers to focus on the Paris Olympics.

Along with gold in the individual all-around, she also secured a silver medal with the team and a bronze medal in the uneven bars. The 20-year-old will compete in the Winter Cup at the uneven bars event to get the "Full Twisting Jaeger on the bar" named after her.

If Lee becomes successful in executing the element without any fault, it will be called "The Lee."

#1 Trinity Thomas to make a return to gymnastics after stepping down in 2021

Trinity Thomas of competes on the balance beam during the FIG Individual All-Around World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

The three-time NCAA champion, Trinity Thomas, will compete in the 2024 Winter Cup after stepping down from the sport in 2021, citing an ankle injury. Thomas announced her return to the sport in July 2023.

Commencing her elite gymnastics career in 2015 as a junior, she secured hree medals at the 2018 Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru. She bagged a gold medal along with the team and two silver medals in the all-around and uneven bars event.

Thomas will be seen contending for the Cup by participating in the all-around event.