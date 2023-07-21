"Always a bratz girl": Simone Biles opines on the Barbie release, says she'll still watch the movie despite not being a fan

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has shown her interest ahead of the release of the much-awaited Barbie movie. Although, the gymnast has always been a “Bratz girl”, she hinted that she is excited to watch the Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling starrer comedy-drama releasing on July 21.

Cinema lovers globally are currently divided in the clash between the release of the two most anticipated movies of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer. While both movies are of different genres, they have successfully established their hype among fans with their yet-to-be-disclosed stories.

As a result of the hype, many fans are puzzled about choosing the movie they should watch first on July 21, but Simone Biles seems to have made up her mind. However, before revealing it, she also disclosed an unknown fact about herself on Instagram’s Threads app.

“I was never really a barbie girl, always a bratz girl,” wrote Biles.

Simone Biles said she was never a Barbie doll fan. Instead, her keen interest lay in being a Bratz girl. The Olympic gymnast was attracted to the dolls from the 2001 movie Bratz. Unlike the poise and timeless style of Barbie dolls, the Bratz was a fashionista with a significant touch of hip-hop styles.

Although Biles showed an inclination toward the Bratz dolls, she expressed that she was definitely going to watch the tale of the modern Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig on Friday.

“But when you see me in the theater with my barbie shirt, mind your business”

Biles shared that she is Team Barbie amidst the film’s iconic cinema clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Moreover, adding to the excitement, she will also be donning the doll’s t-shirt like many other fans.

Just like Simone Biles, former National Football League (NFL) cheerleader for the New England Patriots, Camille Kostek has also shown excitement for the upcoming film. Recently, she posted a TikTok video of herself in several pink dresses.

Simone Biles is returning from her two-year mental health break

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles experienced the “twisties” seconds before she was about to perform on the grand platform. At that moment, the gymnast realized that she had put herself through years of competition pressure and that it was high time she gave herself a mental break.

Therefore, the seven-time Olympic medalist decided to back out from the championship and focus on things that gave her peace.

After a two-year break, Biles announced on June 28, 2023 through the official Twitter page of USA Gymnastics that she is returning to the sport.

Moreover, presently she is training hard to compete at her first-ever competition after the break at the US Classic event on August 4 and 5 at the Now Arena in Chicago. The event will be the final qualifying round to form the US team that will go for the 2024 Paris Olympics.