WATCH: Camille Kostek trying out various outfits for fans to wear at Barbie's World Premiere

Camille Kostek could not contain her happiness, as she was getting ready to go to the world premiere of one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been showing her excitement over the release of Barbie. The Margot Robbie starrer will release on July 21, but its premiere will take place on July 9 in Los Angeles.

Camille Kostek has been preparing herself for the big release. The 31-year-old model even took inspiration from the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic to dress herself for the SI Swimsuit x Miami Swim runway show.

Then Kostek uploaded a video, where she showed her fans the options she had for dresses. Most of her outfits were pink except for one, which was purple.

The first outfit was a pink gown that had a long train and features attached to the ends of it. The second one was a V-neck gown that had a powder pink skirt and a bejeweled top. Although her third outfit was not "formal" for the event, it showed off her famous curves and gave off "after party vibes."

The fourth dress had a front cutout and bodycon fit. The dress also had a side slit that gave a peek at her hot pink heels. Camille also showed a purple dress that had frills throughout its fabric. She thought the dress was "fun" to wear.

The black gown that she wore in the video, reminded her of the collector dolls that Barbie wore. The gown had a heart-shaped cutout on the chest area and was sparsely covered with pink stones. It was definitely a fan favorite. The second last dress was a beautiful hot pink, satin maxi gown that had a bow detail in the back. The final dress had black, heart-shaped pockets, which she planned to pair with hot pink Jimmy Choo high heels.

Kostek was definitely confused about her options, but her longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, gave his opinion.

Which dress would look good on Camille Kostek, according to Robbie G?

Camille Kostek uploaded an update video after asking the opinion of Rob Gronkowski on which dresses looked good on her. He said:

"It was one of the pink ones."

To which Camille Kostek laughed, as almost all the dresses were pink. But he said that the first dress was the contender, but the second dress looked like a 'wedding pink dress'.

Finally, Gronk said, that he liked the first and fourth dresses. He said:

"Had some skin showing in the front and covered you...with the chain, yeah."

Fans will be excited to see which dress Camille Kostek finally chooses for the event.

