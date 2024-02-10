Aly Raisman dazzles at NFL Honors awards, attends ceremony with her father Rick Raisman

Retired American gymnast Aly Raisman recently graced the NFL Honors Awards along with her father, Rick Raisman.

The Award Ceremony was held on Thursday, February 8, at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Aly Raisman is a widely admired and beloved gymnast in the United States for her remarkable exploits at the Olympics and World Championships.

She has bagged six Olympic and four World Championships medals. The prestigious and massively followed NFL League honored Aly as a presenter at the event. She presented the Changemaker Award earned by the Seattle Seahawks.

Aly Raisman attended the event along with her father, a former high school gymnast. While her father opted for an elegant suit, the former gymnast looked stunning in a butterfly-stitched applique dress. She paired the dress with sleek black heels and an opulent diamond necklace.

Aly shared a video and a picture from the event with her fans on her Instagram story, adding a white heart and wrote:

"Dad."

The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback, Lamar Jackson, bagged the MVP award for the second time after 2019. While Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers was awarded the Offensive Player of the Year award, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns collected the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"A really cool new chapter" - Aly Raisman on beginning a new chapter as an Analyst

Aly Raisman looks forward to her journey as a gymnastics analyst.

Aly Raisman recently embarked on her new journey as a gymnastics analyst for the ESPN network.

She stepped into the light as an analyst at the LSU Tigers vs University of Kentucky clash on January 19, 2024. Speaking with People magazine, Aly expressed her excitement to be connected to the sport.

"I'm so excited. If I'm being honest, I'm also very nervous because I want to do a good job. Very different than anything I've ever done but it will offer ‘a really cool new chapter’ for me and a big challenge. I'm just really excited and appreciative for the opportunity to be able to stay involved in the sport," she said.

"I probably haven't watched this much since I was eight years old, and I was watching the 96 Olympics over and over again. I feel like a little kid again," Aly added.

The 29-year-old delivered a successful debut as the LSU Gymnastics shared a picture of Aly in action with the caption:

"First night on the call & first night in the PMAC did not disappoint."

