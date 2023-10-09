"I decided to go makeup-free for my photoshoot" - Aly Raisman sends strong "self-worth" message 

Retired gymnast Aly Raisman recently gave out an important "self-worth" message through her latest photoshoot with intimate apparel brand, Aerie. The 29-year-old stressed the unsolicited pressure that filters and makeup create on people to look good. By promoting makeup-free photoshoots, she continued to pursue self-love.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, Raisam partnered with Aerie in 2017. The lingerie brand has always embraced its role model’s transition from gymnastics to self-advocacy.

Raisman retired from the sport in 2020 and moved towards working as a program designer at Camp Woodward. Moreover, through her collaborations with Aerie and other brands, the American gymnast tries to influence people with self-love ideas.

Recently, when Aly Raisman collaborated with Aerie for another photoshoot, the six-time Olympic medallist turned up make-up-free. She explained her intention by sharing her picture on her Instagram post. Raisman wrote:

"I decided to go makeup-free for my recent @aerie photoshoot. Many of us have grown up seeing filtered ads & retouched photos, which in my opinion, can create unhealthy pressures & can negatively impact our self-worth & mental health."

She furthermore hoped that people could change the expectations of unrealistic beauty standards from themselves and others. Aly Raisman also expressed her desire to normalize makeup-free pictures and encourage people to feel confident in whatever way they look.

Raisman concluded her message by stating:

"Let’s normalize no makeup together! Sending you lots of & reminder that the REAL you is unique & what the world needs more of."

Aerie supported Aly Raisman during the Larry Nassar testimony

Aly Raisman testifies As Senate Examines FBI's Handling Of Larry Nassar Investigation

Shortly after Aly Raisman began her collaboration with Aerie, the gymnast came out as one of the several sexually abused victims at USA Gymnastics.

In 2016, Larry Nassar, team doctor for USA Gymnastics, was charged with sexually assaulting at least 265 young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. The list of victims also included Olympic and United States women's national gymnastics team gymnasts.

Like many other abused victims, Aly Raisman also testified to the allegations put on Nassar in 2017. The 29-year-old went to the extent of describing the doctor’s abuse process in the US Senate.

Aerie supported Raisman throughout her testimony. In fact, in 2021, the retired gymnast shared a heartfelt gesture for the brand in an interview with Fast Company. She revealed that in 2018, she was scheduled to promote Aerie on NBC’s Today, a day after Larry Nassar’s sentencing. But more than its brand promotion, the stakeholders of Aerie were concerned about Raisman’s well-being.

In the same interview, the brand’s marketing expert Stacey McCormick reckoned that they wanted Raisman to know that the brand is beside her.

“We just wanted to make sure, more than anything, that she felt that we were there for her.”