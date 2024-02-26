"Beautiful baby" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to her pictures from the vacation

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently expressed his admiration towards the former's pictures from their recent getaway.

Biles and Owens recently embarked on a swift escape to Hawaii. The couple is attending the wedding of American football linebacker, Kamu Grugier-Hill, who is getting married to Keely Amelia Cartrett, a former University of Georgia women's soccer player.

The beloved American gymnast shared a few glimpses, of her exotic getaway, with her fans. She was seen donning a white bikini with a black cover-up dress. She paired the outfit with her signature necklace with an Owens pendant. The gymnast enhanced her look with golden raindrop jewelry.

The pictures shared by her show the most admired gymnast absorbing the breathtaking beach atmosphere of Hawaii amidst the island's stunning beauty. Lightheartedly hinting at her desire to prolong her stay at the scenic island, the gymnast captioned the post:

"Point me to the nearest realtor."

In awe of her beauty, Owens, the Green Bay Packer's strong safety, couldn't control his admiration and commented:

"Man 😍😍😍🔥🔥 Beautiful baby."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens' comment on her Instagram post.

At present, Grugier-Hill serves as the linebacker for the Carolina Panthers. Owens and Grugier-Hill were teammates while playing for the Houston Texans from 2021 to 2022. Before joining the Panthers, Grugier-Hill played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans, and the Arizona Cardinals.

A look at Simone Biles' previous Olympic exploits

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles has had a successful career so far in the sport, securing seven medals from two Olympic editions.

The American gymnast clinched four gold and one bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She secured the gold medals in Team, individual all-around, vault, and floor exercise.

Three summers later at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, the 26-year-old secured a silver and a bronze medal in team and balance beam events, respectively.

However, the most adored American gymnast had to withdraw from competing in the finals after experiencing "twisties," a phenomenon where the gymnast lose their ability to sync their body and mind while performing their routine.

She remained absent from the sport for two years, prioritizing her mental health. Biles will be seen competing in her third Olympics at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, in the gymnastics events held from July 27, 2024.