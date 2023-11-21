"Been waiting for this one" - Suni Lee on Trinity Thomas' comeback at elite gymnastics as she aims to compete in Paris 2024

Suni Lee showed her excitement towards Trinity Thomas' comeback at the elite gymnastics. Thomas turned to elite gymnastics in 2015 as a junior. She began competing for the Florida Gators, an intercollegiate team for the University of Florida, during the 2018-19 season.

At the 2018 Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru, Thomas showed an incredible performance by securing three medals - a gold in team and two bronze in individual all-around and uneven bars. She has won three gold medals and three silver medals at the NCAA's women's gymnastics tournament.

In 2021, Thomas announced her retirement from the sport, due to ankle injuries that impeded her from competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and focused on her rehabilitation while competing at the NCAA level. However, showing her passion and dedication to the sport, she announced her comeback to elite gymnastics in July this year.

Lee, the all-around gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, couldn't control her joy and expressed her support towards Thomas.

"Been waiting for this one," she had written.

Suni Lee expresses her joy at Trinity Thomas' return to elite gymnastics.

Thomas was seen training with Gabby Douglas at the November National Camp.

"This is something that I still love, something that I still wanna do," Trinity Thomas on her comeback

Trinity Thomas of United States competes on the balance beam during the FIG Individual All-Around World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Trinity Thomas had to take a break from elite gymnastics due to an injury, before returning in July this year. On her return, the 22-year-old has set her sights on competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She is now training to grab a spot alongside Simone Biles and Suni Lee to compete in Paris. During an interview on her return, she expressed that competing at the Olympic trials has always been her dream and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

"There is one more dream that I've always had and it,s been cut short a couple of times, and I'm glad that I got the opportunity to come back to elite gymnastics with my eyes set on Paris 2024," she said.

"My goal has always been to be able to compete at the Olympic trials and grab a spot on the Olympic team," she continued."So I decided that you know this is something that I still love, something that I still wanna do," she further stated.