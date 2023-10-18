“Can’t decide if this is the hallway of my dreams” - Simone Biles shares fresh glimpses of her new house's progress with Jonathan Owens

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles recently shared an update on the progress of her new house with Jonathan Owens. The couple, currently living in a $2 million house in Houston, Texas, is building its new abode from scratch in the same city.

Biles and Owens laid the foundation of their new house early this year before getting married. They have been closely watching their new home getting built despite their busy professional schedules. After months of wait, the abode of Biles and Owens has finally begun to show its proper structure and appearance.

Recently, Simone Biles shared an inside look at her house on her Instagram story. She added four stories of different corners of her property.

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

At first, Biles posted a picture of her house from the outside, denoting the placement of tile on the exterior. She wrote:

"Tiles are in!!!"

Next, she showed the beautiful sliding doors that have been fixed to properly compartmentalize each section of the house.

"Frames for sliding doors are also in."

In her third story, she posted a picture of a magnificent lake and greenery around that she could view through her sliding door.

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Sharing the picture, Biles wrote:

"This is my favorite view"

Lastly, she added a picture of the wooden hallway and wrote:

"Can’t decide if this is the hallway of my dreams or the ones that are in my nightmares lmao"

After having to take a long break from the sport to focus on her mental health, the celebrated gymnast is seemingly back to her best.

Details of Simone Biles’ dream house

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles's current mansion in Houston, Texas, is a stunning 4,000-square-foot property that she bought in 2020. The gymnast’s large abode consists of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. After moving into the house, she also installed a pool in it.

The house built with wood and tiles consists of several interesting aspects. For example, Biles’s lovely abode has a media room for fun activities. She also has a dog wash station for her French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo.

Interestingly, the gymnast’s $2 million property was previously a stucco home. It possesses an open floor plan with a foyer, including a family room with a fireplace.

Biles has beautifully decorated her present house with tray ceilings, a kitchen, and a dining room. Moreover, the gymnast’s kitchen contains advanced modern appliances, quartz countertops, and a custom cabinet.

Presently, Biles is sharing her abode with her husband Jonathan Owens. On several occasions, the couple has been seen enjoying a relaxing session at the pool with their pet dogs.