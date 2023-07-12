Simone Biles shares sneak peak of dream home with Jonathan Owens

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens and seven-time Olympic winner Simone Biles are embarking on a new journey as a newly married couple.

One of the biggest parts of a marriage is buying a new home, where everything is perfect and as per the couple's wishes. Biles and Owens felt it was the best time to break ground and lay the foundation for their new home.

A few months ago, the famed gymnast revealed on her Instagram account that she and her NFL star husband were building a brand new house together. The news came four years after Biles purchased a mansion for $2 million in Houston, Texas.

Back when Biles delivered the news, she posed with her beau on the empty piece of land where the construction was taking place. Fast forward almost four months, and Biles uploaded videos of the house that was being built. She wrote:

"I can't believe we are building our dream house."

Simone Biles uploaded a video showing her new house (Image Credit: Simone Biles' Instagram Story).

It looked like the couple had come to check up on and get an update on their property. Though it is unclear where their new home is getting built, they have moved to the Green Bay area because Owens signed with the Packers this year.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' perfect wedding in Cabo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens said "I do" in Cabo, Mexico, in front of 144 guests in May.

The two met on the dating app Raya in 2020. It was the gold medalist who made the first move and slid into his DMs. From there, their relationship became more serious when Biles' sister invited Jonathan on a family trip to their lake house in Texas. Owens eventually proposed to his girlfriend after two years of dating.

Before getting married in Cabo, they had to legally get married in the U.S., and hence had a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston.

One of the most interesting facts about her wedding was as the ceremony started, whales jumped out of the water. This was the most shocking part because it was not the time for whales to do so.

