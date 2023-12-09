Carly Dockendorf named Utah Gymnastics' new head coach following Tom Farden's departure

Carly Dockendorf has been appointed the new head coach of Utah gymnastics i.e. the Red Rocks. She became the first female sole head coach in the program's history after being officially named on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Dockendorf took over the position after Tom Farden left amid accusations of fostering a toxic culture in the program. An independent review of the program showed that Farden instilled an 'increased fear of failure' in some athletes. Dockendorf was named the interim head coach of Utah’s gymnastics program on November 12, 2023, and within a month, secured a four-year deal until the 2027 season.

Dockendorf began in Utah in 2018 as a volunteer and quickly rose to higher responsibilities within the program. Just a year later, ahead of the 2019 season, she ascended to the position of the Director of Recruiting Development. Following the season, she was named the assistant coach in 2020 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2022.

The Utah Red Rocks secured multiple major victories under her tutelage including four consecutive Pac-12 Regular Season Championships, three NCAA Regional titles, three consecutive third-place finishes at the NCAA Championships, and, three straight Pac-12 Championships.

Under her guidance, Utah’s beam team is the nation’s top-ranked beam team with a 49.670 National Qualifying Score on beam in 2023. Since taking charge of the apparatus, Utah has had four gymnasts earn NCAA All-America honors on beam and four gymnasts score at least one Perfect 10.

"I coach people, not athletes" - Carly Dockendorf on her approach to coaching

The Red Rocks' success and growth under Carly Dockendorf is remarkable. During her first press conference as the head coach at the Dumke Center on the University of Utah campus on Friday, December 8, 2023, she spoke about her approach as a coach.

She assured that she is an encouraging coach who consistently imparts confidence in the athletes.

“I’m a really positive and encouraging coach,” Dockendorf said. “I feel like I coach people, not athletes. That’s kind of my mentality. And that’s where my focus is.

“I think that part of the reason we’ve become so great on beam is just instilling confidence in the women that are there," she continued.

Carly Dockendorf shared a video on social media after being named the new head coach, writing:

"Follow your passion, embrace the journey, and give everything you have in the pursuit of your dreams. I love this team with my whole heart❤️🤍Red Rock Nation Let’s Go!!!!!!"