"Chiefs can have Taylor Swift, I'll take Queen of Summer Olympics" - Fans react to Simone Biles attending husband Jonathan Owens' NFL clash

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have never been shy of showing their love and support for each other, and the fans seem to cherish it too. Recently, Biles attended the NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers held on Sunday, November 19, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Biles was seen cheering for Owens through the sidelines. From Owens boosting Biles for her first international competition after a two-year break, to the gymnast flying to Wisconsin to cheer for her husband, they have always acknowledged their respect for each other's profession.

Biles opted for a black t-shirt and trousers outfit along with a puffer jacket that had Owens and Green Bay written on it along with the number 34 and bold green glasses. She even donned her necklace that features Owens' name. Both were seen enjoying their time on the sideline as they even shared a kiss. The fans couldn't stop gushing over them and took to social media to adore the couple.

"Will literally never get tired of seeing Simone Biles at her husband, Jonathan Owens' NFL games," wrote the gist USA.

Another fan even compared Biles supporting Owens to the American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift supporting her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, saying,

"The Chiefs can have Taylor Swift... I'll take the Queen of Summer Olympics!"

Another fan wrote,

"Our queen is here."

A few fans admired the couple saying,

"They are such a Cute Couple."

"They are such an amazing couple. They look great together," wrote another fan.

Here are a few other reactions:

Simone Biles shares progress of new under-construction house with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are building a new home. The couple is currently staying in a $2 million house in Houston, Texas, and laid the foundation for the new house in the same city.

The construction of their new home started earlier this year before their marriage. Both of them frequently visit to check on the progress of their new home. Recently Biles visited the house and provided an update on social media.

The couple's huge abode is finally taking shape. The house features long hallways, tiles on the exterior, wooden structures, and sliding doors facing a beautiful lake view. Biles seemed extremely happy and captioned the pictures,

"eeeeeeeppppp 🛠️🏠😌"