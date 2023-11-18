"Who is Adria Biles? Everything you need to know about Simone Biles sister"

Adria Biles is gymnast Simone Biles' younger sister. She is two years younger than Simone. Both siblings spent three years in foster care before they were adopted in 2003 by their grandfather, Ronald Biles, and his second wife, Nellie, whom Simone now considers their parents.

Following in her older sister's footsteps, Adria began practicing gymnastics as a nine-year-old. In 2015, she competed at the junior elite level. After practicing the sport for 10 years, Adria left gymnastics in 2016 after finishing high school to pursue a career in hygiene and dental assisting. She earned a spot on the Shooting Stars, a professional dance team for the Houston Astros baseball team.

Adria participated in the inaugural season of the TV show Claim to Fame. Both sisters share a strong bond, which is evident as Adria was Biles' bridesmaid during her destination wedding to Jonathan Owens. Recently they were seen enjoying a sister date night, attending a comedy show.

Simone Biles took to her social media to share a picture of them, writing:

"Sister date night. Comedy show.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story along with her sister.

Adria has been dating professional softball player Janae Jefferson since June 2022. Jefferson, who plays for Texas Smoke, was also present at Biles and Owens' wedding.

"My sister has always been fearless," Adria Biles looks up to her world champion sister Simone Biles

Gold Medalist Simone Biles of the USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles and Adria Biles were sent to foster care after their biological mother, Shannon Biles, was incapable of taking care of the four Biles siblings due to her drug and alcohol addiction.

As Simone was two years older than Adria, she stepped into her mother's shoes to look after Adria before they were adopted. During an interview with People Magazine, Adria praised Simone's courage and shared a funny activity, which the sisters performed as kids. She said:

“My sister has always been fearless,” Adria said about Simone. “When we were little kids, we'd stand on a railing on the second floor of our house, then jump off onto the couch down below on the first floor. She'd go first, and I'd follow. We were both gymnasts, so we were always trying things around the house. Nothing scared her.”