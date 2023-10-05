"It's different but it's exciting" - Simone Biles on comparing 2023 World Championships gold medal in Antwerp to 2013

Simone Biles achieved an extraordinary feat by winning the world championship title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp for the second time.

The USA women's team consisting of Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong, secured the world championship title by scoring a total of 167.729. They left behind the Brazilian team, who scored a total of 165.530. France secured the third place, totaling 164.064.

In an interview, post the women's team final, Biles expressed her joy. She even revealed how different it was to win the title after 10 years at the same venue.

"It's different but it's exciting," Biles said.

She expressed the shift in her approach and attitude she experienced after 10 years of competing.

"I'm not like 16 anymore. I'm 26. Everything feels different. I feel like I'm thinking a little bit more about my gymnastics. It's not so carefree," Biles said.

"I think each and every time you are crowned world champion, it feels a little bit different," said Biles. "I mean I'm still surprised that I'm still going. I'm 26, I'm a little bit older so it feels just as good as the first one. Just because we broke records, we came together, we had a fight," she continued.

Biles won her first world championship in Antwerp 10 years ago as a 16-year-old. In 2013, she made her debut in the world championships at the same venue, where she won two gold medals in the floor exercise and all-around events, a silver in the vault, and a bronze in the balance beam.

Simone Biles won her 20th gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023 in Antwerp

Simone Biles celebrates during the Women's Team Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Simone Biles secured her first-ever gold medal 10 years ago in Antwerp. She secured her 20th gold medal at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp on October 4, 2023.

In the women's team final, she competed in all four events. Biles displayed a remarkable performance by helping the team achieve glory and hence proved her legacy. She scored a total of 14.800 on the vault and 14.666 on the uneven bars. The 26-year-old scored a total of 14.300 on the balance beam and 15.166 on the floor exercise.

Simone Biles will next compete on October 6, 2023, in the Women's individual all-around final round at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.