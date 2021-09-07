Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar to commence training at national camp ahead of 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar from Tripura is all set to participate in the national camp scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 8 to October 17.

Although the 28-year-old missed out on the bronze medal by a narrow margin at the 2016 Rio Olympics, her efforts sparked hope for a sport relatively unknown to Indians. Unfortunately, she missed out on the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to the suspension of the qualification tournaments in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gymnast from Agartala is all set to get back to the grind along with her compatriots. It will be the first time in the history of gymnastics in India that up to four gymnasts from Tripura will participate.

A total of 16 members will take part in the camp and train under coach Bishweshwar Nandi.

Our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 & will last till Oct 17. In b/w, there will be trials for World Championships & South Asian Championships. We're 16-member & of them, 4 are from Tripura & all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir: Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar (06.09) pic.twitter.com/QzKjQqjFnh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Tripura CM felicitates Dipa and others ahead of the camp

Through her achievements on the world stage, Dipa Karmakar has set the bar high and given hope to millions of Indians about pursuing a career in gymnastics.

At his office on Monday, Tripura Chief Minister (CM) Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated all four gymnasts from the state who will be participating in the national camp, including Dipa Karmakar, Asmita Paul, Priyanka Dasgupta and Prathista Samanta. Coach Bishweshwar Nandi was also felicitated by Deb.

The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the gymnasts and lauded Dipa Karmakar for inspiring the other gymnasts of her state.

Best wishes to them for their future endeavours pic.twitter.com/G0ipfQUqxV — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 6, 2021

How the national camp will help the gymnasts

The national camp will serve as a training ground for competitions that lie ahead, including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Their performances at the national camp will also play a role in the selections for the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to be held in Kitakyushu, Japan from October 18-24.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee