"Easy people, he's mine" - Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens being included among 21 Sexiest Men in Sports

American gymnast Simone Biles was recently blown away when her husband, Jonathan Owens, was called one of the sexiest men in sports. On November 8, the NFL player was included in PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive list. Biles could not help but agree with Owens's addition to it.

Fan-favorite couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been married for the past six months, since May 5, 2023. The gymnast met the love of her life through a dating app, Raya, during the 2020 pandemic.

In fact, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2021, it was Biles who made the first move by sliding into Owens’s DMs. She found the then-Houston Texans safety ‘cute.’

Recently, Biles could not agree any less when she found Owens’s name in third place on PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive list. She posted the screenshots of the list on her Instagram story and added:

“Easy people…. He’s mine,” Biles wrote.

She also mentioned:

“But he is sexy”

Simone Biles's Instagram story

Owens shared the list with other renowned players like Travis Kelce, Neymar Jr., Steph Curry, Shohei Ohtani, and many others.

Dating phase of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens at World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

As Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens began dating during the pandemic they had a lot of time to get to know each other.

In an interview with Today.com in 2021, Owens shared that he was thankful for the time the couple had because it helped them create a stronger bond.

Simone Biles shared with Access Hollywood that they would go to each other’s houses alternatively. Their dogs would play with each other while the couple hung out, spending quality time together. She also added in the interview:

"We kind of had that time to ourselves, see if we like each other... and it kinda worked," she said.

In Biles’s words, she and Owens became “like magnets” to each other.

In another interview with Today in 2022, Owens shared how he fell for the legendary gymnast. He revealed that they had been hanging out for a month. It made him want to see Biles more often.

Biles and Owens went Instagram official in August 2020. The gymnast shared an adorable picture of them with the caption:

"it’s just us"

The next month, Owens shared a picture with Biles and captioned it:

"Now you rockin with a real one"

Their romance made the internet drool over their cute Instagram posts, making them one of the most fan-favorite couples.