"Couple goals" - Fans react with delight as Simone Biles shares adorable video with fiance Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics star Simone Biles is a very popular figure on social media. She is set to get married to NFL player Jonathan Owens sometime in 2023.

Biles recently shared a video on Instagram with her fiance Owens that garnered several fans' comments. One fan wrote:

"Couple goals!!!"

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has a following of 6.6 million on her Instagram profile. All of her posts receive a hefty number of likes and comments.

One of her most recent videos, with her fiance Jonathan Owens, saw the gymnast engaged in cake-cutting practice for her big moment. In her caption, she wrote:

"our wedding is around the corner so we’re just practicing for the big cake cutting moment"

Fans jumped into the comments section with lovely remarks.

"My invitation got lost in the mail jk congratulations to you guys"

"I know that's right, both athletes need their fingers...Grooms clumsy as heck or nervous may slip"

"Congratulations on you soon to be wedding"

"Now what else you gotta practice"



"We did this song for our cake cutting. It was perfect"

"You are a perfectionist who practices cutting the cake...Smart"

"It’s the practice tho! My husband and I def were wingin’ it all evening!"

"Now my big tail want cake"

One fan gave Simone Biles three tips that read:

"1st - Congratulations on your engagement, 2nd - No smashing the cake in each other face. And 3r - believe all the practice in the world most likely won't happen, you'll be so caught up in the moment, practice won't come into play!!"

A few fans also tagged their to-be wives/husbands to practice for their own moments.

"they're practicing for their moment"

"Now I feel like we should practice"

Fans are hilarious and their comments are even more.

"ok y'all have me crying on a Friday afternoon"

"Can't wait!! So very excited for you all. Cheers Count down."

"I thought y'all was just practicing cutting, y'all look like y'all practicing the eating part too."

"Pro athletes training for the big event"

Fans kept on commenting and congratulating the lovely couple.

"For a split second I thought this was going to be something totally different"

"Don't practice... let it all just happen naturally. The best moments will be the unplanned ones!"

"Couple Goals!!!"

"Y'all need a beautiful cake cutter! That knife is kinda scary"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged last year after dating each other for a long time. The couple might get married sooner in 2023, as the celebrated gymnast recently went to Belize for her Bachelorette party.

