FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships 2023: Results, final scores and highlights explored 

The second edition of the FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships is underway in Antalya, Turkey. The championship is being played at Antalya Gymnastics Hall. The FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships 2023 began on Wednesday, March 29, and is set to continue till Sunday, April 2.

The first set of medals were awarded on Wednesday, March 29. Both the qualification and finals for the men's team event were held on the same day. There were a total of four subdivisions in which several countries were allotted in each subdivision.

Japan were allotted in subdivision three, while Team United States of America were in subdivision one. Team Japan, comprising Tsunogai Tomoharu, Tanida Masaharu, Kamiyama Haruto, and Noda Rento won the gold medal for the men's team event. The Japanese team scored a total of 164.831 points.

Japan also won the inaugural men's title in 2019 as well. The People's Republic of China squad, consisting of He Xiang, Qin Guohuan, and Yang Chunjie finished in second place and claimed the silver medal. Team Italy finished in third place and won the bronze medal.

The Italian team was represented by Manuel Berettera, Tommaso Brugnami, and Riccardo Villa. Armenia and France finished in fourth place and fifth place in the men's team event.

As far as the women's division is concerned, the competition took place on Thursday, March 30. Team Japan emerged victorious in the women's team event as well. Japan's women's squad consists of Kawakami Saki, Mizuno Mika, Nakamura Haruka and Yamaguchi Sara.

Japan scored a total of 104.230 points. Team United States of America finished as the runner-up in the women's team event.

Team USA was represented by Jayla Hang, Hezly Rivera, and Isabel Stassi. Italy finished in third place and won the bronze medal. This was Italy's second bronze medal at the 2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships.

Following their men's team's third-place finish in the team event, the women's team also finished in third place in the women's team event.

The Italian team was represented by Caterina Gaddi, July Marano and Giulia Perotti. Canada and Argentina finished in fourth and fifth place in the women's team event.

2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships Men's and Women's Team event final rankings

The final rankings for the men's team event of the 2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships as revealed on the official website of the Olympics are attached below:

Japan People's republic of China Italy Armenia France United States Great Britain Germany Egypt Turkey

The final rankings of the women's team event of the 2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships as revealed on the official website of the Olympics are attached below:

Japan United States Italy Canada Argentina People's Republic of China Germany Romania Great Britain Belgium

Final scores for the Men's and Women's Team event of 2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships

The final scores of the men's team event as posted on the official website of the Olympics are attached below:

Japan, 164.831 People's Republic of China, 161.299 Italy, 159.598 Armenia, 159.161 France, 157.696 United States, 157.530 Great Britain, 157.331 Germany, 155.996 Egypt, 155.095 Türkiye, 154.330

The final scores of the women's team event as posted on the official website of the Olympics are attached below:

Japan, 104.230 United States, 102.198 Italy, 101.996 Canada, 100.331 Argentina, 99.363 People's Republic of China, 98.231 Germany, 98.029 Romania, 97.964 Great Britain, 97.263 Belgium, 97.231

The 2023 FIG Gymnastics Junior World Championships will be held until April 2, 2023.

