2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Turkey: How to watch, schedule, players, and more

The 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey are set to begin. The future stars of artistic gymnastics will be up against each other to showcase their talents.

Guan Chenchen, the People's Republic of China's Olympic balancing beam champion, made her international debut in the maiden junior worlds, which were hosted by the International Gymnastics Federation in 2019. Wei Xuanyuan of China, Illia Kovton of Ukraine, Jennifer Gadirova of Great Britain, and Skye Blakely of the United States are world medalists who came out of Gyor.

In one week's time the Junior World Championships make their grand return. Do you remember the stars from the first edition of the event? Who will follow in their footsteps next week?

Hezly Rivera, an American gymnast, will be one to watch in the 2023 competition. She has the second-best all-around score of the year.

When and where are the 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

The second edition of the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will begin in Antalya, Turkey, at the Antalya Gymnastics Hall on March 29 and will conclude on April 2.

Schedule of 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Here is the detailed schedule for the second edition of the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships:

Wednesday, March 29 - Men’s qualifications and team final

10:00-12:15 Subdivision 1

13:15-15:30 Subdivision 2

16:00-18:15 Subdivision 3

19:15-21:30 Subdivision 4

Thursday, March 30 - Women’s qualifications and team final

10:00-11:45 Subdivision 1

12:00-13:45 Subdivision 2

14:15-16:00 Subdivision 3

16:15-18:00 Subdivision 4

18:30-20:15 Subdivision 5

20:30-22:15 Subdivision 6

Day one of the Junior World Championships is here and we'll get to see the junior men compete. Medals in the team event will be awarded today, with the gymnasts also aiming for individual finals.

Friday, March 31

14:30-17:30 Men’s all-around final

19:00-21:00 Women’s all-around final

Saturday, April 1

14:00-18:00 Apparatus finals, day 1 (men’s floor, pommel horse, rings; women’s vault, uneven bars)

Sunday, April 2

14:00-18:00 Apparatus finals, day 2 (men’s vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar; women’s balance beam, floor)

How to watch the 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships finals will be broadcast on Olympics.com over the course of three days, starting on March 31, Friday and ending on April 2, Sunday.

On its YouTube page, the International Gymnastics Federation will also stream live footage of the all-around and apparatus finals.

Other top gymnastics tournaments in 2023

The 2023 artistic gymnastics season will undoubtedly be a remarkable one because the bulk of the qualifying slots for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be up for grabs at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Here is a list of what could be the season's best events:

U.S. Winter Cup Challenge 2023, from February 24 to February 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky

from February 24 to February 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships, from March 29 to April 2, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey

from March 29 to April 2, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships 2023, from April 13 to April 15, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas

from April 13 to April 15, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas European Gymnastics Championships, from April 11 to April 16 in Antalya, Turkey

from April 11 to April 16 in Antalya, Turkey U.S. Classic, from August 4 to August 6, venue - To be announced

from August 4 to August 6, venue - To be announced Brazilian Championships, Date - To be announced, venue - To be announced

Date - To be announced, venue - To be announced U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2023, from August 24 to August 27, venue - To be announced

from August 24 to August 27, venue - To be announced Paris World Challenge Cup, from September 16 to September 17 in Paris, France

from September 16 to September 17 in Paris, France World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, from September 30 to October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium

