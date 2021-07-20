When and where to watch the United States women's gymnastics team? Live streaming, schedule, and team members

The United States will be sending its second largest contingent ever to the Olympics in Tokyo. In total, they have won 2,828 medals at the Olympics. This year, too, the United States is expected to have a successful Olympic campaign. In previous editions, the sport of gymnastics has brought them immense success.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, American gymnast Simone Biles swept through all the medals in the women's category. This year she will be spearheading the team as the most experienced gymnast. Here are the United States women's gymnastics schedule and streaming details.

United States Women's Gymnastics Schedule

United States Women will be competing in Subdivision 3

July 24, Saturday

9:00 PM - 12:35 AM ET [6:30-10:05 AM IST] : Subdivision 1 and 2 qualifying [all -around]

July 25, Sunday

2:10-5:45 AM ET [11:40 AM -3:15 PM IST]: Subdivision 3 and 4 Qualifying

7:20-9:00 AM ET [4:50 - 6:30 PM IST]: Subdivision 5 Qualifying

July 27, Tuesday

6:45-9:10 AM [4:15 - 6:40 PM IST]: ET Team event Final [all- around]

July 29, Thursday

6:50-9:05 AM ET [4:20- 6:35 PM IST] Individual all-around final

August 1, Sunday

4:00-7:10 AM ET [1:30 - 4:40 PM IST] vault and uneven bars final

August 2, Monday

4:00-6:40 AM ET [1:30 - 4:10 PM IST] Floor exercise final

August 3, Tuesday

4:00-6:25 AM ET [1:30 - 3:55 AM IST] Balance Beam final

Members of the United States Women's Gymnastics Team

Simone Biles

Suni Lee

Jordan Chiles

Grae McCallum

MyKayla Skinner

Jade Carey

Alternates: Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong, Emma Malabuyo

US Women's Gymnastics Streaming details

NBC network will own all Olympic broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the United States. More than 7,000 hours of Olympic action will be made available on the NBC network. NBC has been broadcasting the Summer Olympics since 1988. They agreed to an extension with the IOC for Olympic televising rights in 2014.

The 2016 Rio Olympics attracted around 27.5 million viewers on the NBC network. The Olympic Channel will telecast wrestling and tennis action. The Telemundo Deportes will broadcast the Olympics in the Spanish language.

