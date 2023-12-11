"Flipping again” - Joscelyn Roberson returns to training 2 months after world championships injury

Joscelyn Roberson recently returned to training mode two months after getting injured at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The American gymnast shared a video of herself performing breathtaking stunts, announcing to her fans that she was back to the grind after recovering.

During the 2023 world championship, Joscelyn Roberson made headlines for withdrawing from the vault final. The Arkansas Razorbacks gymnast experienced a left leg injury during warmups for vault moments before the team final.

While warming up, she had a short landing making her freeze on the mat. Unable to move, her coach carried her away from the apparatus. The injury made her withdraw from the vault and the floor.

However, Roberson is slowly returning to her original form. Recently, she shared a TikTok video on her Instagram, performing unbelievable gymnastics stunts. The young gymnast successfully pulled off a series of backflips during her training session.

She captioned her video:

"Flippin again!!😎 #recovery #soexcited"

The young gymnast had penned an an emotional note to announce her World Artistic Gymnastics Championships exit on Instagram and captioned it:

“I hate to have to tell you guys this, but I will be withdrawing from the vault final. On the team finals I landed short on a vault and a freak thing happened. I had hopes of returning but I need this time to rest and recover. Thank you to everyone who has wished me a speedy recovery! I am blessed to be here and I’m grateful for it!!."

Moreover, team member Leanne Wong replaced Roberson in the team event at the world championship.

Joscelyn Roberson's gymnastics journey so far

Roberson at Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Joscelyn Roberson began her gymnastics journey at the age of 6. She became a part of the US national team in 2021. The young gymnast came fifth at the US Classic. Later on, Roberson came fourth in the all-around, first on balance beam, and second on vault at the national championship.

In 2022, she made her debut at the 2022 Winter Cup, achieving first place in the vault. In the same year, Joscelyn Roberson verbally committed to competing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and will begin her session in the 2024 - 2025 season.

Moreover, in 2023, Roberson finished first on vault and second on balance beam and floor exercise at the Winter Cup. The gymnast bagged two gold medals in the team and floor exercise event, and two silver medals in the vault and balance beam event at the 2023 Pan American Championships.

Roberson will also represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.