Gabby Douglas announces her comeback tournament with Paris Olympics in sight

The London Olympics' all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas is gearing up for a return to the elite competitions as she sets her sights on qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Her quest for a Paris Olympics berth will begin at the Winter Cup 2024, the unofficial kickoff event of the USA Gymnastics’ domestic season from February 23-25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Moreover, she plans to compete at the Core Hydration Classic (May 17-18), Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships (May 30-June 2), and finally the U.S. Olympic Team Trials scheduled from June 27-30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

USA Gymnastics posted about Douglas' comeback on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

"Welcome back, Gabby!"

Gabby Douglas broke the news on NBC’s Hallie Jackson NOW where she talked about her plans in the run-up to the Paris Olympics 2024. On being asked about her season, she mentioned:

“So, it’s Winter Cup and then a few more assignments on the side, and then it’s [Core Hydration Classic], [Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships], and [Olympic Trials], and then, hopefully, the Olympics.”

Gabby Douglas also talked about the message she wants to convey with her comeback, stating:

“I would say if you truly love what you do, then go for it. Never let someone’s limited view limit you and go for the moon. We only live once, so why not go and try it.”

While talking about her competitive return, she added that her primary focus will be the bars. She said:

“Oh, for sure, yes. Yes. That’s the one thing – I’ve been spending time on all four events, but a little bit more time on bars because I love it, and I just… You know what I mean, like, that’s the one event, in my opinion, that I really want to, you know… do well on.”

Earlier, in June 2023, she had confirmed her comeback for a spot in the Paris Olympics team through an Instagram post. Douglas last competed at the Rio Olympics 2016, eight years ago.

It is worth noting that only five gymnasts can make it to the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for Paris 2024. With Douglas joining, the trials will now be tougher than ever as Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Shilese Jones are also set to compete.

Other athletes to look out for are Konnor McClain, Trinity Thomas, Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong, Kaliya Lincoln, Zoe Miller, and Tianna Sumanasekera.

Gabby Douglas is a three-time Olympic gold medalist

Gabby Douglas competes on the balance beam at the Rio Olympics 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

At the London Olympics 2012, Gabby Douglas clinched two gold medals in the women’s individual all-around and contributed to the USA’s victory in the women’s team event.

Four years later, at Rio Olympics 2016, she yet again played an instrumental role in the nation’s gold-medal triumph in the team event, scoring 15.766 on the uneven bars.

Besides this, the gymnast is a two-time World Artistic Gymnastics Championships gold medalist and has also clinched the silver medal in the same.