Gabby Douglas to miss the Winter Cup 2024, postpones her comeback after testing positive for Covid

Gabby Douglas, the 2012 London Olympics all-around champion, was all set to make a highly-anticipated comeback this year. However, that has been postponed further as the star gymnast tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas was a part of the 2012 as well as 2016 United States Gymnastics teams, which were often called the "Fierce Five" and "Final Five", respectively. The teams were successful in winning gold medals in both their Olympic campaigns.

After the Rio Olympics, Gabby did not participate in any professional or gymnastics event. Moreover, her hiatus lasted for over six years before some media outlets reported her return back to the mat at the World Olympics Gymnastics Academy.

Gabby ended all the rumors by confirming her goal to participate in the Paris Olympics via her Instagram in July 2023. Moreover, earlier this year, she confirmed that her first competitive appearance after the Rio Olympics would be at the Winter Cup.

However, the 28-year-old has now announced on her social media handles that she will not be competing at the Winter Cup, scheduled to be held from 23-25 February in Kentucky, after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hey guys. I'm so sad to say that I won't be competing this weekend. I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for covid. Thank you so much for all your support and positive energy- It really does mean the world to me. I'm crushed but I'll see you soom. Sending my best to everyone competing," she wrote.

A brief look at Gabby Douglas' junior career

Gabby Douglas at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials - Day 2

Gabby Douglas started gymnastics training at the age of six. It was after one of her sisters convinced their mother that she began training at Gymstrada. Douglas showed great potential as a young gymnast. At the age of eight, she won an all-around Level 4 Gymnastics Championship.

Gabby had to move states in order to pursue her gymnastics career. She relocated to Iowa from Virginia to train with coach Liang Chow. Douglas' international debut was in 2008, where she gained a lot of experience competing alongside the best gymnasts in the world. However, she could not qualify for the Junior Women's National team.

The Virginia native's 2009 season was cut short due to a wrist injury. The next season proved to be a successful one for her after she overcame all the adversities that came her way. She won the silver medal at the US Junior National Championships in 2010 on the balance beam and was placed fourth in the vault and all-around event.