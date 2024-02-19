Winter Cup 2024: Schedule, where to watch and other details

The much-anticipated gymnastics event, the Winter Cup 2024, will kick off on Friday with Olympians Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas headlining the competition.

The elite gymnasts will be seen competing with their gazes fixed on the Paris Olympics from February 23 to 25, 2024, at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Winter Cup will serve as the qualifying event for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 26, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota.

Moreover, the competition will also feature the selection of the men's senior national team.

Schedule for the Winter Cup 2024

Gabby Douglas will make a return to elite gymnastics after a nearly eight-year hiatus at the Winter Cup 2024.

The competition will feature competitions for senior as well as junior women and men's all-around and other events. It will also include the Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup as part of the competition.

The schedule for the three-day competition is as follows:

Friday, February 23, 2024

1:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 1

7:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Junior Women’s Competition Day 1

Saturday, February 24, 2024

1:00 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Women’s Competition – All-around & Other Events

6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition and Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around

Sunday, February 25, 2024

12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup

5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-around & Other Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals

Where to Watch the Winter Cup 2024?

The fans can watch the Winter Cup, Elite Team Cup, and the Nastia Liukin Cup's events live on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel. Whereas, the podium training of the events can be viewed on FlipNow.TV with a subscription.

Players to watch for at the Winter Cup 2024

Sunisa Lee participates in a workout on February 05, 202,4 in Katy, Texas.

The hotly awaited Winter Cup will feature the Olympic all-around gold medalists Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee. The Olympians will face the two-time Pan American Games champions Zoe Miller and Kaliya Lincoln.

The 19-year-old gymnast Skye Blakely will also vie for the cup alongside the three-time NCAA champion Trinity Thomas. Other elite gymnasts to compete in the Cup include Tiana Sumanasekera, Simone Rose, Katelyn Jong, and Kayla DiCello.