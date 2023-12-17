Watch: Gabby Douglas performs a routine on the bar ahead of her return to competitive gymnastics next year

Since announcing her return to competitive gymnastics, Gabby Douglas has been making significant strides, sharing improvements in her training regime.

The 27-year-old gymnast made a return to the sport earlier this year in July. Douglas last competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she secured a gold medal along with the team.

After a nearly seven-year hiatus, Douglas attended the national camp held at Star Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, from November 12 to 15, 2023. The Olympic gold medalist announced her return to the sport on social media in July.

A few days back, the gymnast, who has been a member of both the Fierce Five and Final Five hinted at making her comeback at the 2024 Winter Cup to be held in February, in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a recent post by Insidegym, Douglas is seen performing her routine on the bars. She is seen swinging continuously on the bar making back-to-back circles and turns.

Her selection for the 2016 Olympics sparked discussions as it was not entirely based on her performance at the trials but rather on her undeterred display of determination at the 2015 World Championships held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Despite a severe knee injury, the gymnast secured a silver medal.

Gabby Douglas is the first African-American gymnast to win the individual all-around Olympic gold medal in gymnastics

Gabby Douglas of the United States poses for photographs with her gold medal after the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Although the gymnastics world is now witnessing significant dominance of black women, with Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Shilese Jones making an all-black podium at the 2023 World Championships, it was Gabby Douglas who earned the first individual all-around Olympic gold medal as a black gymnast. She achieved this historic feat at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Douglas dominated the two Russian gymnasts, Viktoriia Komova and Aliya Mustafina, to clinch a gold medal with a total of 62.232 points. At the same Olympics, Douglas also contributed to the American squad's first team event victory in 16 years.

The American gymnast earned attention after her successful exploits at the 2010 Pan American Games in Mexico, where she clinched a gold medal in uneven Bars and team events. Gabby Douglas even contributed to her team's success in claiming a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The gymnast took a break in 2013 only to return in 2015, clinching a gold and a silver medal at the World Championships in Glasgow.