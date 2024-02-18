Suni Lee hits the gym ahead of highly anticipated face-off against Gabby Douglas at the Winter Cup 2024

2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is relentlessly honing her skills in training sessions ahead of the 2024 Winter Cup.

The 20-year-old recently shared a video of her training session with her fans. The much anticipated 2024 Winter Cup is scheduled from February 23 to 25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

Lee will be seen competing in the balance beam and uneven bars events. She was seen performing a full-twisting jaeger on the bar. Although Lee looked in controlled flow, the video ended with the youngster's hand slipping from the bar and her landing down.

Lee will be seen competing against 2012 Olympics all-around champion Gabby Douglas, who is making a return to the sport after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Two-time Pan American Games 2023 champion Zoe Miller and Kaliya Lincoln will also compete in the Winter Cup. Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, three-time NCAA champion Trinity Thomas, and Skye Blakely will also vie for the Cup.

Following her victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Lee joined Auburn's team roster. She competed for the 2022-2023 season and left after her Sophomore year to commit fully to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I think it’ll be pretty cool" - Suni Lee on having a gymnastics skill being named after her

Suni Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Suni Lee has been rigorously honing her gymnastics skills to etch her name in the gymnastics cod of points.

She has set her gaze and efforts fixed on performing the Full Twisting Jaeger on the uneven bars element flawlessly at the upcoming World Cup in Baku. If Lee executes the element seamlessly, the element will be called 'the Lee.'

Lee has been working on the skill for the past two years and also shared a video of the progress with her fans on Instagram.

While speaking to Olympics.com, Lee conveyed her excitement about getting the element named after her, stating her confidence in executing the element perfectly now.

"I’m just excited because I think it’ll be pretty cool having the skill being named," she said.

"I’ve actually been working on the skill for two years, so it’s taken me about two years to finally get consistent and catching it. But it’s never felt ready until now," Lee added.