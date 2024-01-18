How many Olympic medals has Suni Lee won? Everything to know about the gymnast's exploits at the sporting event

Suni Lee has won three Olympic medals, including gold, silver, and bronze apiece. The American gymnastics sensation accomplished this feat at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is also the first athlete of Hmong-American descent to compete at the Olympics.

Making her maiden appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee played an instrumental role in the United States’ silver medal victory in the team event. Initially, Lee was scheduled to compete on uneven bars and balance beam in the final. However, after Simone Biles’ withdrawal, Lee stepped up to compete in the floor exercise as a replacement for the most decorated American gymnast.

Suni Lee went on to score 15.400 on uneven bars, 14.133 on balance beam, and 13.666 on floor. With this, the USA comprising Lee, Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum acquired a total of 166.096, to finish second behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) who scored 169.528.

Lee’s next event was the women’s individual all-around final where she scored 14.600 on vault, 15.300 on uneven bars, 13.833 on beam, and 13.700 on floor. This put her in a leading position in the event, as she collected an overall score of 57.433, ahead of Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova, who scored 57.298 and 57.199, respectively.

With this, she became the sixth USA female gymnast to win the all-around title after Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles. The Minnesota-born gymnast also clinched the bronze medal in the uneven bars, securing 14.500 in the final, to end her memorable campaign.

Suni Lee is a three-time World Championships medalist

Suni Lee during the women's All-Around Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Besides being a three-time Olympic medalist, Suni Lee owns three medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which makes her the 10th most successful gymnast, alongside the likes of Gabby Douglas, Kim Zmeskal, Kyla Ross, and Rebecca Bross.

Lee achieved the medal haul at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, held in Stuttgart, Germany. At her debut World Championships, she scored 14.733 on uneven bars, 12.533 on balance beam, and 14.233 on floor exercise to help the USA clinch the gold medal.

Lee won her first individual medal in the Worlds in the uneven bars. The 20-year-old executed a flawless routine to achieve a score of 14.800 to bag the bronze medal. She ended her campaign with a silver-medal-winning performance in the floor exercise, scoring 14.133, only behind Biles (15.133).