GK Elite Sportswear gets ready to launch their new Sunisa Lee edition Leotards

American artistic gymnast Sunisa Lee won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2019, Lee won the women's artistic team all-around event to become a world champion.

Lee has assembled a number of endorsements and partnerships given her successful career. GK Elite Sportswear has launched the new Sunisa Lee edition Leotards.

These leotards, which are donned by gymnasts as their uniforms, are designed by Lee. The leotards will feature the Suni x GK logo on the left hip. They are replicas of the leotards that she donned at the Xfinity U.S. Championships.

Sunisa Lee was also excited about the launch as she commented on the post saying,

"can't wait for everyone to match me!!"

This is the first partnership deal with collegiate gymnasts under the new NCAA policy that allows athletes to partner with brands on the basis of NIL.

Suni Lee's leotards will be the last edition to launch. GK Elite earlier launched Simone Biles and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey's leotards.

Lee won three medals at the 2019 World Championships, including a gold in team, a silver in floor exercise, and a bronze in uneven bars.

Sunisa Lee's return to elite gymnastics at the 2023 U.S Gymnastics Classic competition

Sunisa Lee competes on the vault during the Core Hydration Classic in the 2023 U.S. Classic at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Illinois

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist was previously suffering from a kidney issue, due to which she had to end her college gymnastics career early.

Following her recovery, Lee with her indomitable spirit competed at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition. She took to her Instagram to express how blessed and grateful she felt at her comeback.

"feeling blessed & so grateful," she wrote.

"this comeback was so much more than my return to elite gymnastics. It was me proving to myself that I can overcome hard things, and to hopefully inspire others to never let life's setbacks stop you from going after your dreams. see y'all in San Jose," Lee wrote.

Upon her return, Lee qualified for the 2023 U.S. Championships to be held in San Jose from August 24 to 27. She scored 14.500 on the balance beam and 13.500 on the vault.